Russian oligarch Deripaska has filed a lawsuit against the Western media because of U.S. sanctions
The arbitration court of Krasnodar Kuban will consider the claim of Oleg Deripaska about protection of business reputation to the newspaper the Times, Telegraph magazine and the Nation.
As have informed Agency in the press service of the court, the claim Deripaska to publishing companies, Times Newspapers Limited, Telegraph Media Group Limited and The Nation Company LLC about protection of business reputation was on Friday, September 13. The hearing has not yet been appointed, RTVi writes, citing Interfax.
The action relates to sanctions against the businessman. As justification for the sanctions Department of the Treasury referred to the three newspaper articles that were published in the foreign media more than a decade ago, told “Vedomosti” the official representative Oleg Deripaska. He also emphasized that the charges contained in the publications “were never confirmed in court and untrue”.
In April 2018, the US imposed sanctions against the businessman and its eight companies. They were included in the list of Specially Designated Nationals. The defendants in this list of banned entry to the US, their assets blocked and U.S. citizens are prohibited from having with them any business relations. In January 2019, the U.S. Treasury lifted sanctions against companies En+ group, UC Rusal and EuroSibEnergo, since Deripaska refused to control them. Later, the businessman tried to challenge the sanctions in court of Washington.
According to Deripaska, he became the victim of a political struggle over “alleged Russian interference in the presidential elections of 2016 in the United States.”
In connection with the sanctions against Deripaska owned companies, the businessman lost about $7.5 billion, or 81% of his fortune.
In 2017 Deripaska filed a libel suit against the American news Agency Associated Press. The businessman demanded to refute the information about his alleged “criminal activities” related to cooperation with the former head of the election headquarters of the President of Donald trump Paul Manafort.
- March 15, 2019 Deripaska filed a lawsuit in Washington’s lawsuit against the Department of the Treasury. The businessman demanded to cancel the sanctions imposed against him in 2018. According to court documents, Deripaska estimated the financial losses from the sanctions of $7.5 billion.
- “I spent 30 years of his life to the creation of companies that are major players in the global economy, and will not allow that hard work – along with millions of jobs and livelihoods – were destroyed by political intrigue,” reported the representative of the businessman. Later, he Deripaska explained why he filed a lawsuit against the United States.
- 11 Jun 2019 about three dozen employees of the automobile plant GAZ, owned by Deripaska, came to the rally against the sanctions in the center of Moscow near the Embassy of the United States. The posters had slogans like “don’t step on the GAS!” “Sanctions against Gas sanctions against me and my children.” There were also a few posters with inscriptions in English: “Sanctions kill cooperation”, “save GAS, save me”, “Sanctions are hurting us, not Putin. Against whom are you fighting?”.
- The Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Deripaska and his eight companies in April of 2018: they have been included in the list of Specially Designated Nationals. The defendants in this list are denied entry into the United States, their assets in the United States are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from having with them any business relations. In January, the U.S. lifted sanctions against three companies Deripaska (the billionaire remained under sanctions). Democrats in Congress demanded to leave all sanctions in force. In particular, they stated that “the oligarch” “contributes to the malicious actions” of the Russian regime against the United States.