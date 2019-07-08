Russian oligarch married “Miss Ukraine”
Russian oligarch Ossetian origin 52-year-old Igor Kesaev, occupying 35th place in the Forbes list, is married to 28-year-old “Miss Blonde Ukraine -2013” Olga Klimenko, reports Super.
Now beauty Queen from the Ukrainian Zhitomir is the name Kesaeva and career culinary presenter on channel husband World Fashion.
In 2013, Olga won the title in Ukraine, and a year later won the international beauty contest in Lebanon. Klimenko graduated from national aviation University in Kiev on a speciality “Sociology”. Talking about your Hobbies in an interview, the girl shyly admitted that he engaged in the plastic strip and she likes to spend time with friends in karaoke.
Media reports note that 2016 is still married to Stella Kesaeva, the oligarch, did not hesitate to withdraw his lover in the light. One of their first joint outputs took place on 16 may 2016 at the Moscow Conservatory. His first wife divorced Kesaev only at the beginning of 2017.
Photo: super.ru