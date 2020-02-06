Russian party and a concert by Russian-American pianist: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (February 7-9)
What: Russian party for lovers
When: Friday, February 7, from 22:00
Where: club ORIGIN 1538 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Read more: Russian party for couples is held in one of the coolest, fashionable and elegant Nightclubs San Francisco. This beautiful place provides the perfect setting for the celebration of Russian Valentine’s Day and dance parties. Join us to have fun and dance the night away.
Cost: $10.
What: Russian karaoke
When: Friday, February 7, from 21:00
Where: Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
More info: This is a wonderful event for lovers of night life, especially for Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco. This Friday, February 7, you have the chance to go back and sing their favourite hits in a karaoke party in the club Neck of the Woods.
Cost: $10.
What: Videosequence from Portola Garden Tour
When: Friday, February 7, from 18:30
Where: 350 University St, San Francisco, CA 94134-1635, United States
Read more: SFGOV TV released a documentary about the garden tour Portola. Come to see with your own eyes at the party. Friday family fun includes pizza, drinks and prizes.
Cost: free.
What: a Week of Russian beer
When: Saturday, February 8, from 9:30
Where: Richmond Republic Draught House, 642 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118.
Read more: Brewery Russian River Brewing Company begins a week of beer. Come for lunch with beer to 15:00 or dinner until 23:00.
Cost: free.
What: the Lego Children’s festival
When: Saturday, February 8, from 9:00
Where: San Mateo County Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, CA 94403
Read more: LEGO Brick Fest Live is a festival in which fans of Lego will have an opportunity to play this popular worldwide designer. The cost of admission includes trial kit designer, from which you can create various figures.
Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience filled with attractions and activities designed to inspire, educate, and entertain.
Cost: from $24.99 is.
What: gardening at Russian Ridge
When: Sunday, February 9, 13:30
Where: Russian Ridge Open Space Preserve Skyline Blvd and Pagemill Road
Read more: the reserve Russian Ridge will host a meeting of volunteers to care for the garden. Earlier, there were planted trees in partnership Grassroots Ecology and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Volunteers can learn all about local California plants and to join the good cause.
The location has an open Parking. Please note: to get to the location is possible only by car. This place has no mobile, so make sure in advance that you saved the map the correct location.
Prepare to work outdoors. For this you will need a water bottle, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes, hat/sunglasses or raincoat/boots depending on the weather that day.
The organizer will provide the necessary materials for work.
Cost: free.
What: Concert by Russian-American pianist Daria Rabotkina
When: Sunday, February 9, 13:45
Where: Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio Walk, San Jose, CA 95112
Read more: Russian-American pianist Daria Rabotkina was born in Kazan (Russia) into a family of musicians. She studied at the Kazan state Conservatory, and then — with Vladimir Feltsman at Mannes College. The winner of the highest awards of the international competitions, has performed under the baton of famous conductors, including Michael Tilson Thomas, as well as in the famous concert halls of Europe, Japan and the United States.
Her album Humoresques received critical acclaim for “superb technique and the fascination of interpretive intuition” and “love and warmth”. The programme includes excerpts from the works of Schubert, Beethoven and other classics.
Cost: from $16.
What: a Walk in Bayview hill
When: Sunday, February 9, from 19:00
Where: Bay View Hill, Key Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Read more: the Last month of winter is a great time to visit Bayview hill. On this hill you will see many blooming California plants that are especially delicious at this time of the year when the grass is not too dense and high.
Walk up Key Ave complex, however rush you no one will, so you can enjoy the environment. The top of the hill is pretty smooth, here you will see many fascinating plants and birds.
Bring snacks and water. Note that the temperature can vary greatly in different areas, so plan your wardrobe accordingly.
Meeting place: the entrance to Bayview Park, two blocks East of 3rd street.
Cost: free.
What: Family Valentine’s Day
When: Sunday, February 9, from 10:00
Where: Aquarium of the Bay, PIER 39, The Embarcadero at Beach Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Read more: Bring the whole family to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the eve of this magical holiday.
You can expect: workshops for creating crafts in the form of hearts, Story-time, face painting and more.
Also guests will have access to the aquarium of the Bay (located at Pier 39), they also have a continental Breakfast.
Cost: from $25.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 23007
[name] => weekend in San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-san-francisko
)
a weekend in San ФранцискоFacebookVkontakte
bookmark