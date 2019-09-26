Russian party and art fair: how to spend a weekend in Miami (27-29 September)
What: restaurant Week in Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: the event was attended by nearly 250 institutions, a full list and proposed menu can be found at the link.
Read more: restaurant Week” in Miami will last for two months — from 1 August to 30 September.
In the event the city’s best restaurants will demonstrate their best dishes.
During the “week of the restaurants” a three-course meal at participating institutions will cost $23 and dinner $39.
Some institutions will offer signature dishes created by world-famous chefs.
Cost: $23-39
What: Week of banned books
When: Friday-Saturday, 27-28 September.
Where: Miami Dade College — Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: From 22 to 28 September in Miami beach the Week of banned books. This annual event, which highlights the benefits of unlimited reading and draws attention to attempts at censorship. This Week’s topic of banned books this year — “Censorship leaves us in the dark. Keep the light on”. Censorship leaves us in the dark, puts out information. But there are places that support the light, allowing everyone to access content from different points of view.
Cost: Free.
What: Free English lessons
When: Friday, September 27 from 09:00.
Where: OHLA Schools 825 BRICKELL BAY Dr. Suite 1841-42, Miami 33131
Read more: Join us every Friday for English language learners. Spoken English class perfect for any level. In conversation you will use common words and expressions. The topics of the lessons will cover a variety of everyday situations.
Cost: Free.
What: job Fair
When: Friday, September 27 from 10:00.
Where: Atlantis University 1442 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: If you are looking for a new job or simply want to assess their prospects in the labour market, the job fair is for you. This is the perfect event to meet with professionals in many industries.
Participants are encouraged to come to the event dressed in a classic office style, as well as to bring as many printed resumes so you can hand them out to potential employers.
Cost: Free.
What: screening of the film ‘Dumbo’
When: Friday, 27 September at 20:00.
Where: Coconut Grove 3390 Mary St, Ste 130, Miami 33133
Read more: Dumbo (Dumbo) — feature film 2019 directed by Tim Burton. Starring Eva green, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton. The film adaptation of the cartoon of the same name in 1941.
In 1919, a veteran of the First world war Holt Farrier returns after the end of the armed conflict in circus of brothers of the Medici. However, the circus is facing financial problems, and the Medici were forced to sell horses, so he appointed Holt, stretching to work, but lost his arm in the war, the caretaker of a pregnant elephant Jumbo.
From Jumbo the elephant is born with incredibly large ears, and the Medici ordered Holt to hide the ears so that the public, when the elephant will stand in front of her eyes, did not see them. However, the elephant accidentally reveals hidden in the cap ears in his debut performance. The audience mockingly called the baby elephant “Dumbo” and pelted him with peanuts and other things. Jumbo distressed treatment with my son and raves in the arena, causing extensive damage to the circus and accidentally killing an evil employee. After that, the Medicis sells Jumbo to prevent a catastrophe in the media. Children of Millie Holt and Joe comforting Dumbo and suddenly realize that Dumbo is able to fly by flapping their ears.
Cost: Free.
What: international art fair
When: Saturday-Sunday, 28-29 September.
Where: Cauley Square Historic Railroad Village, 22400 Old Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33170
Read more: Fair of arts and crafts is to support artists and to provide visitors an understanding of them. At this event demonstrates a variety of work, both the students and teachers of art centers from around the world.
At the fair you can buy jewelry, handmade, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings, drawings and photographs.
Also offers live jazz performances.
Cost: Free.
What: Miami Record Fair
When: Saturday, September 28 from 12:00.
Where: Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: Miami Record Fair is a monthly show, which takes place every last Saturday at Gramps in Wynwood.
The show provides the biggest selection of different recordings, here everyone can find what have been looking for.
Guests can also enjoy live music, tasty drinks and treats, and other entertainment.
Cost: $10-13.
What: Russian party in Miami
When: Saturday, September 28 from 19:00.
Where: The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Causeway Miami, FL 33132
More info: It will be an amazing party with traditional Russian drinks and treats. All guests will find a sea of fun and entertainment.
To set the mood of the evening will be local DJs. It offers a mix of popular Russian melodies, fiery rhythms and a good mood.
Cost: Free.
What: farmers market on Lincoln road
When: Sunday, September 29 from 08:00.
Where: Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
More info: Every Sunday from 8:00 to 18:00 all along the Lincoln road farmer’s are point.
Fresh fruit, vegetables and honey, guacamole, ceviche, salsa, and more can be purchased first hand from local farmers.
The market is located in the heart of Miami beach on a pedestrian street Lincoln road from Meridian Avenue to Washington Avenue.
Cost: Free.
What: Free car cinema
When: Sunday, September 29 from 20:00.
Where: Nautilus by Arlo 1825 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: “Edward Scissorhands” (Edward Scissorhands) is a fantastic romantic movie Tim Burton’s first film with johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. The world premiere took place on 6 December 1990.
The film’s prologue begins with the old lady tells her granddaughter a bedtime story about why it snows.
The film is set in a suburban neighborhood, whose population is mainly an aging housewife. Mrs. Peg Boggs goes to the castle on the hill near the town, hoping to sell something (from Avon), where he meets Edward (johnny Depp). Edward is not human, rather a cyborg. A scientist who lived previously in the castle created by Edward and raised him as his own son. Unfortunately, he died before he could finish Edward’s hands — instead, he kind of scissors. Mrs. Boggs felt sorry for Edward, who held in a dark fortress all his life, and she invites him to her home.
Cost: Free.
