Russian party and arts festival: how to spend a weekend in Miami (6-8 September)
What: Party in the gardens of the Flamingo
When: Friday, September 6, from 17:00.
Where: Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, Florida 33330
More info: Every first Friday of the month at Flamingo gardens has a party with food trucks for the whole family. Event beginning at 17:00 and it will last until 21:00.
To entertain the visitors of the party will have restaurants such as Billy Bob’s Corn, Che Grill, Cheesezilla, Dolci Peccati Gelato, and many others.
Entrance and Parking is free.
Details on the event website.
Cost: Free.
What: arts Festival ArtsLaunch 2019
When: Saturday, September 7, from 10:00.
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: ArtsLaunch — the largest free event in Miami dedicated to the art. This day, the annual start of the art season in Miami. ArtsLaunch is a day of art, consisting of more than 50 events, including free mini-performances, interactive workshops, children’s activities, farmers market, tours, and more.
Cost: Free.
What: a Party-meeting new people
When: Friday, September 6, from 19:30.
Where: the meeting Place, check with the organizer on the link.
Read more: It’s not just a party, it is intended for those who have just arrived in the city, or for those who find it difficult to make new acquaintances and friends. Here in the casual setting everyone can get to know each other and meet new friends.
In addition, this is a great opportunity to learn some language, because at the party there will be people from all over the world.
Cost: Free.
What: a free Saturday at the railroad Museum
When: Saturday, September 7, from 11:00.
Where: Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 S. W. 152nd Street, Miami, Florida 33177
Read more: railroad Museum Gold Coast Miami invites you to free admission on the first Saturday of the month.
Holiday for the whole family in a wonderful atmosphere of riding on locomotives of different models and games from LEGO.
In addition, this is a good opportunity to visit the interesting Museum and look at a classic model trains stored in it.
The event from 11:00 to 16:00.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian party
When: Saturday, 7 September, from 19:00.
Where: The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Fun on the Russian party in the best traditions of the representatives of this country. Offers a lot of entertainment and shows. In addition, guests will see a fashion show from Liz Castella.
The mood of the evening would ask Indigo and Vitysaxp.
Cost: Free.
What: a picnic on the beach for Russian
When: Sunday, September 8, from 11:00.
Where: Boynton Beach Inlet /Intercoastal, 6990 N. Ocean Blvd., Boynton Beach, Florida 33435
Read more: Autumn picnic on the beach on the Russian-speaking residents of Miami — a great place to discuss, how was your summer, eat BBQ and enjoy the fellowship until the leaves fell off and Blizzard is not whirled.
You can take with you all that I would want for a picnic — blankets, chairs, snacks, tasty treats and barbecue meat. You can also fish or swim in the warm water.
Cost: Free.
What: Sunday brunch
When: Sunday, September 8, from 11:00.
Where: Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Drive Miami Beach, FL 33139
Details: Every Sunday the restaurant Nikki Beach Miami Sunday brunch with satisfied incredible.
This brunch will be presented cuisine from all over the world. Visitors will also enjoy cocktails and many varieties of champagne. Guests will be entertained Stephan M&Felipe Kaval.
Cost: Free.
What: Fair in the shopping center CityPlace Doral
When: Sunday, September 8, from 13:00.
Where: CityPlace Doral 8300 NW 36th Street Doral, FL 33166
Read more: take a stroll through the Mall CityPlace Doral and make purchases from local merchants. Here you can find handmade goods, special products for children.
Furthermore, there will be live music, lots of drinks and various snacks.
Cost: Free.
What: Daytime hip-hop party
When: Sunday, September 8, from 15:00.
Where: Wynwood Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: Sunday hip-hop party will be held in broad daylight so everyone could take part in it.
Guests will hear the best hip hop hits of 2000s and 1990s ThrowBacks, R&B and Trap.
All are waiting for great music, good company and tasty treats.
Cost: $0-20.
What: ‘Mafia’ in Russian
When: Sunday, September 8, from 20:00.
Where: Darna Cafe, 800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009
Details: Every Sunday the best players in the Mafia are going to have an unforgettable evening. This is the best place for bright complete weeks and energy, as well as for personal and business contacts in a good relaxed atmosphere. Come and try your hand at this game.
Cost: $20.
