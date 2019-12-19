Russian party and Christmas carols: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (20-22 Dec)
What: Glam & Glitter holiday party Russian
When: Saturday, December 21, from 22:00.
Where: VERSO, 1525 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Saturday in one of the most fashionable and elegant night clubs San Francisco – VERSO – a thematic party Glam & Glitter Russian holiday party.
Just put on your most bright and shiny outfits and go have fun.
It will play Russian club hits and planned a special programme of entertainment for guests.
The organizers recommend to book one of the tables or booths with plush sofas in the VIP areas. This can be done by phone: 415-830-2777.
Cost: $15.
What: Stand-up for cat lovers
When: Saturday, 21 December, from 18:30.
Where: The Layover, 1517 Franklin St. Oakland, Ca.
Read more: If you love entertainment, cats and pizza, then the show Cat People for you.
This is a Comedy show created for fans of cats the same cat lovers.
The event takes place at The Layover every third Saturday of the month. Show involved some of the best comedians in the Bay Area.
The guests of the show also expect: mouth-watering pizza, specific programs (e.g., Meow-off – a competition for the best meow) and prizes. And at the end of the show will take place a rousing free dance party. Guests can try here some special drinks including the Moscow Mews ($7) and Meowgaritas ($7).
Cost: $10.
What: Duo Gadjo & Family Christmas Show
When: Saturday, December 21, from 20:00.
Where: Martinez Armando’s, 707 Marina Vista Avenue, Martinez, CA 94553.
Read more: the repertoire of the duet includes a lot of songs in English and French. Enjoy this evening, shrouded in the sounds of guitar, accordion, drums and nice vocals; also at the event are expected as special guests.
Cost: $15.
What: celebration of the winter solstice
When: Saturday, December 21, from 13:00.
Where: First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94612.
More info: the 34th annual Day celebration of the Winter solstice will delight guests with music, dances, folk traditions and fun. Attending this event will be interesting for people of all ages.
It offers an unforgettable setting that welcomes the return of daylight from the darkness of winter. In the performance of a number of talented professional actors, singers, musicians, dancers and artists, and a children’s choir, the audience will be immersed in the magical world of fun, song and dance.
Cost: $15.
What: a Multimedia Christmas pageant Wonder
When: Saturday, December 21, from 17:00.
Where: Cornerstone Church, 3459 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Read more: Christmas pageant “Miracle” (Wonder) will help you to take a new look at that marvelous moment in history when God chose to enter our world, giving us the greatest of all gifts — Jesus.
Cost: Free.
What: Christmas carols
When: Sunday, December 22, from 16:00.
Where: Westfield San Francisco Center, 865 Market St, San Francisco, California 94103.
Read more: this Sunday At Westfield San Francisco Center professionals will sing real Christmas carols and the whole room will be filled with enchanting atmosphere of the approaching holiday.
Cost: From $0.
What: A Musical Winter Wonderland
When: Sunday, December 22, from 14:00.
Where: Presidio Middle School, 450 30th Ave, San Francisco, California 94121.
Read more: If you still do not feel the festive atmosphere in anticipation of the holidays, this musical will help you to fully immerse yourself in Christmas and enjoy its incredible atmosphere. The concert promises to be filled with wonderful music and great entertainment.
Cost: From $0.
What: Winter skating rink in downtown San Francisco
When: Saturday, December 21, from 12:00.
Where: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, 355 McAlister Street, San Francisco, CA 94102.
Read more: ice skating Rink located in the heart of San Francisco. For beginners here offer assistance in Catania for £ 10.00 – this money near you will ride a specially trained person who will help you to keep balance on the ice.
Cost: From $13.
What: Seminar on experimental thinking
When: Saturday, December 21, from 10:00.
Where: Menlo Park, California 94025, United States.
Read more: workshop On experimental thinking, you will learn how to implement innovations into reality. To do this, you will learn the tools and techniques that will help you unleash your creative potential and generate creative and innovative ideas for your business, encourage innovation in your team or organization.
You will learn practical techniques and methods of innovative and creative thinking and strategies in decision making; will practice their use in the design of innovative products, models and solutions.
Cost: Free.
What: Night Bloom
When: Saturday, December 21, from 17:00.
Where: Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F Kennedy Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118.
Read more: Festival Night Bloom at the Conservatory of flowers in San Francisco filled the house with festive lights and sounds that will immerse you in Christmas spirit.
In this nocturnal atmosphere glowing location will dazzle and amaze your imagination. Browse the galleries and explore the incredible nightlife of the tropical forest.
Cost: From $29.
