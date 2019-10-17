Russian party and exhibition of ‘History of horror’: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (18-20 October)
What: the Exhibition ‘History of horror’
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Natural History Museum, Exposition Park 900 Exposition Blvd Los Angeles 90007
Read more: natural history Museum shows how science and history inspired the creation of the most iconic and creepy movies. “Natural history of horrors” showcases scientific discoveries, such as the early experiments with electricity in animals, a wrong understanding of disease transmission, the discovery of the first living coelacanth and the excavation of the tomb of king Tut, and explains how they influenced the monsters of old-school movies, including “Frankenstein”, “Dracula,” “Creature from the black lagoon” and “the Mummy”.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Museum of digital art
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Beverly Center, #656 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Read more: First U.S. Museum of digital art — a magical place with incredible illusions, supported by the unique technology.
The main idea of the Museum is to provide visitors with an exciting, magical and unique artistic experience to overcome the limitations of physical media; to expand the art using digital technologies and provide the greatest freedom to the visitors.
Cost: $10.
What: the Exhibition ‘Upside down house’
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Museum of Illusions 6751 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
More info: This is a great place to impress your friends and family dancing on the ceiling and walking on the walls. It includes 7 different interactive rooms: a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and more.
Visitors can enjoy the all new 3D illusions created by the best 3D artists from around the world to make the visit more fun and exciting. New illusions will provide an even more immersive, sharp and fascinating experience.
Cost: $0-20.
What: Pumpkin patch
When: Friday-Sunday, 18-20 October.
Where: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch 10100 Jefferson Boulevard Culver City, CA 90232
Read More: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch encouraged residents of Los Angeles since 1987. Come to this very creepy, but also very fun party to start celebrating Halloween now.
Cost: From $5.
What: Oktoberfest at Fairplex
When: Friday-Saturday, 18-19 October.
Where: Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
Read more: the Festival will surprise you authentic, delicious German food, including Bratwurst and other sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and German potato salad, a variety of beer and ale.
Offers dozens of different kinds of beer, snacks, live music, dancing and bright locations for photos. Visitors will also be able to purchase themed handmade goods.
Cost: $5.
What: a Party for Halloween for Russian
When: Friday, October 18, from 21:00.
Where: O. C. Craft – A Gastro Brew Pub, 237 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Read more: Welcome to the worst party in orange County! For one night only you’ll be in the arms of darkness, and will make merry, dance and enjoy the company of the most talented representatives of the other world. Do not worry if your friends will actually be vampires or zombies, and DJ’s, and MC — werewolves and the Ghost! This night might be and such.
Special guests of this “nightmare” will become the party: enchanting witch Polina Zizak (The Voice Horror Show), as well as awful cool Night Pilots (Ruslan Dali, Slava Dubrovin, Anya Kohanchik). Epic “a minor” chord of the event will be a raffle for two tickets to the show WILL PAUL / Los Angeles Show from Impulse. And most importantly — don’t be a party without a costume, otherwise you’ll be eaten.
Cost: From $20.
What: Pumpkin festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 October.
Where: Brookside Park 360 N. Arroyo Boulevard Pasadena, 91103
Read more: This incredible family event dedicated to the harvest. Offers workshops on carving pumpkins, face painting, mini maze and demonstrations of the crop. In addition, visitors will be entertained by the musicians and all will be able to enjoy tasty treats and drinks on the pumpkin theme.
Cost: Free.
What: Art show in Beverly hills
When: Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 October.
Where: Beverly Gardens Park North Santa Monica Blvd and North Beverly Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Read more: In the framework of this event, 245 artists will showcase their work in the heart of Beverly hills.
Visitors will find a demonstration and sale of various works of art, clothing, sculpture, pottery, jewelry and more. On-site show guests can also enjoy drinks and treats
Cost: Free.
What: Children’s night in the style of spider-Man
When: Saturday, October 19 from 17:00.
Where: Teremok — Children’s Center for Language and Culture Development, 6440 Lusk Blvd
Read more: All the little superheroes who are attending this evening waiting for the movie “spider-Man” in Russian, face painting, games, superheroes, making masks of the characters, races, cooking mini-pizzas and much more.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian beach party
When: Saturday, 19 October from 17:30.
Where: 8406 El Paseo Grande, La Jolla, CA 92037-3013
Read more: Russian community of southern California invites you to a beach party with guitar and campfire gatherings. Guests are asked to bring food on the table, soft drinks, chairs, and firewood. You can also take the kids but parents must monitor their safety on the beach.
Exact location: right side of the beach, La Jolla Shores Park (North), on the sand, at the first house, which is located at the address: 8406 El Paseo Grande, it’s got a glass fence.
Cost: Free.
