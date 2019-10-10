Russian party and exhibition of works by Yayoi Kusama: how to spend a weekend in Miami (11-13 October)
What: the Exhibition ‘Material nature’
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: The Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Avenue Miami, FL 33157
Details: Material Nature presents works by two artists from Miami. They use textures, rhythms and patterns found in nature. These paintings are immersed in the flora and fauna of South Florida reflect a connection with nature.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Oktoberfest Miami 2019
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: German-American Social Club, 11919 Southwest 56th Street, Miami 33175
Read more: the Festival will surprise you authentic, delicious German food, including Bratwurst and other sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and German potato salad, a variety of beer and ale.
Offers dozens of different kinds of beer, snacks, live music, dancing and bright locations for photos. Visitors will also be able to purchase themed handmade goods.
Cost: $5-30.
What: Fall festival of GEMS
When: Friday-Sunday, 11-13 October.
Where: Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Read more: GEMS 2019 will represent an exclusive competition films — movies that are sure to dominate the talk about the award winners and the films international box office sensation and special screenings.
Cost: From $13.
What: Russian party
When: Friday, October 11 from 19:00.
Where: Villa Azur 309 23rd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Fun on the Russian party in the best traditions. Offers a lot of entertainment and shows. In October, the party will be devoted to the celebration of Columbus Day.
In addition, guests will see a fashion show from Liz Castella.
The mood of the evening would ask Indigo and Vitysaxp.
Cost: Free.
What: Fall festival at the Little Farm
When: Saturday-Sunday, 12-13 October.
Where: The Little Farm, 13401 SW 224th St, Miami, FL 33170
Read more: Join the incredible autumn festival at the Little Farm. Every Saturday and Sunday in October guests to attend and enjoy the fun.
For the youngest guests at the farm has a children’s zoo and you can ride ponies and go for a master class in milking goats.
Visitors will find many delicious drinks and treats, and of course a lot of pumpkins.
Cost: $10.
What: Exhibition of works by Yayoi Kusama
When: Saturday-Sunday, 12-13 October.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami 61 NE 41st St, Miami 33137
Read more: This multi-sensory exhibition of works by famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, particularly sculptural installation from the series Kusama “All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins”.
Legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama with the help of mirrors creates an endless room. Because of mirrors that are equipped with all the walls, floor and ceiling of the room, it seems that the space of the room simply has no boundaries.
Guidelines for visual binding, which only increase the effect of infinity, of steel multi-colored LEDs. In the absence of overhead lights, these diodes create a wonderful ambiance to the room. Man, got there, looks like he’s in a magical world populated by millions of lights that change color and position. And the picture is completely changed, it is only the person to slightly change his position in space or angle, and led color.
Cost: $15.
What: stargazing
When: Saturday, 12 October from 20:00.
Where: Stocker Astroscience Center, 10920 SW 11th St, Miami, FL 33174
Read more: Astronomical center of the Stocker Astroscience Center satisfied with stargazing for everyone. Visitors will be able not only to look at the heavenly bodies through a telescope, but also to study the Earth satellite the moon and try to unravel its mysteries.
Cost: Free.
What: the Autumn pumpkin festival
When: Sunday, October 13 from 11:00.
Where: Normandy Fountain 7802 Rue Vendome Miami Beach, FL 33141
Read more: This incredible family event dedicated to the harvest. Offers workshops on carving pumpkins, face painting, mini maze and demonstrations of the crop.
In addition, visitors will be entertained by the musicians and all will be able to enjoy tasty treats and drinks on the pumpkin theme.
Cost: Free.
What: Fair in the shopping center CityPlace Doral
When: Sunday, October 13 from 13:00.
Where: CityPlace Doral 8300 NW 36th Street Doral, FL 33166
Read more: take a stroll through the Mall CityPlace Doral and make purchases from local merchants. Here you can find handmade goods, special products for children.
Also, there will be live music, lots of drinks and various snacks.
Cost: Free.
What: Night kayaking
When: Sunday, October 13
Where: Virginia Key Outdoor Center 3801 Rickenbacker Causeway Miami, FL 33149
Read more: Find out why Miami is called the magic city! Enjoy an exciting night walk under the moon.
Guests will see how the city lights flicker above the city’s skyline.
For a walk be sure to bring a flashlight, without it one will not allow the kayaks.
Cost: From $20.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.