Russian party and free festivals: how to spend a weekend in Miami (July 19-21)
What: Free day at the children’s Museum
Where: Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132
When: Friday, 21 July from 15:00 to 21:00
Miami Children’s Museum every third Friday of the month is free of charge from 15:00 to 21:00. A special event is held with the support of the retailer Target.
Children enjoy musical entertainment, crafts with their hands, hundreds of interactive exhibits with explanations in English and Spanish.
In addition, children learn about different objects from the fields of art, culture and science, and will be able to try yourself in any profession. For example, a firefighter, a banker, a cashier, sailor, police officer, Director or reporter in the TV Studio.
Since the day of the event at the children’s Museum is expecting a lot of visitors, representatives of the Miami Children’s Museum are requested to leave strollers at home.
Cost: free
What: a Free festival of chamber music. Joseph Gingold
Where: Cor Jesu Chapel at Barry University
When: Friday, 19 July at 19:30
The first season of the Festival of chamber music. Joseph Gingold in Miami that offers concerts and world-class educational initiatives, dedicated to the legacy of violinist Joseph Gingold, will be held at the University of Barry.
55 students from around the world come to Miami for intensive training with 18 teachers from leading conservatories.
The program — concerts of violinists Andres Cardenes and Gary Levinson, pianists Alexander Motorkin and Alon Goldstein, cellists Andres Diaz and Anne Martindale Williams, violists Paul Coletti and Michael Kloza and other artists.
Schedule:
- July 19 — “A Musicale in Budapest” featuring a trio of violinists, two pianists, viola and cello performed by Kodaly, Schubert and Brahms
- July 24 — “A View of Italy” with the pianist Alexander by Mutikani performed Beethoven, Liszt and Dallapiccola
- July 26 — “All Roads Lead to Vienna” with the participation of three violinists, a pianist, a cellist and viola performed by Schumann, Mozart and Mendelssohn
- July 27 — “Effervescence in Music” with the virtuoso performance of Haydn, Mozart, Ravel and Tchaikovsky. This concert at 8 PM
Cost: free
What: meet with the characters of Angry Birds
Where: Brightline MiamiCentral Station
When: Saturday, July 20 from 11:00 to 14:00
Come and meet the characters of “Angry Birds 2” during family Day at the station Virgin MiamiCentral.
Ahead of the release of the film manage to take a picture with red and silver bird and other characters in the film.
Guests will be face painting, various workshops, raffle prizes and other special surprises.
Cost: free
What: a Free festival ‘Mega Rumba’
Where: The Wynwood Marketplace 2250 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33127
When: Saturday, July 20 from 14:00
MEGARUMBA: the most comprehensive free Latin music festival in Miami! A one-day event will take place in Wynwood, the most culturally dynamic area of Miami.
This year on stage will be: Lenier, Los Adolescentes, Sonora Carruseles, Periko & Jessi Leon, Diego Val, Manu Manzo, Domino Saints, El Arka and many more.
This event is absolutely free and available to the public.
You’ll find unique sellers decorative art on the Market Thrifter, delicious food in the food trucks, several fully-stocked bars famous signature cocktails, dancing and more!
Cost:0-$30
What: 5 attractions for the price of one
Where: different locations
When: September 30
Five attractions in Miami and Fort Lauderdale offer a uniform package is available this summer — South Florida Adventure Pass.
Residents of South Florida and tourists can get unlimited visits this summer in Flamingo Gardens, Jungle Island, the Miami Art Museum Perez, the Sawgrass Recreation Park and art Museum in Davie.
South Florida Adventure Pass costs $ 50 plus tax for adults and $ 40 plus tax for children 3-12 years. If you have an annual pass to one of the sites, you can upgrade for $ 50 plus tax for adults and $ 40 plus tax for children.
The pass is available until 30 September.
It includes the following attractions:
- Flamingo Gardens: a Garden created in 1927, consists of over 3000 tropical and subtropical plant species. Address: 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie/Ft. Lauderdale 33330. Telephone for information: 954-473-2955.
- Jungle Island:the Island offers animal shows, exhibitions, streams and waterfalls and in direct contact with the animals. Address: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail; Miami 33132. Telephone for information: 305-400-7000.
- Pérez Art Museum Miami:young Musa boasts art galleries, a restaurant and bar on the waterfront, as well as a center of education. Address: 1103 Biscayne Blvd.; Miami 33132. Phone: 305-375 – 3000.
- Sawgrass Recreation Park: Park in Broward includes aerolizer (attraction on an air boat) and more than 100 mammals and reptiles, including Panthers. Address: 1006 N. Highway 27; Weston 33327. Telephone for information: 954-389-0202.
- Young At Art Museum: Art Museum includes a permanent gallery, Studio, teen center and recording Studio and a training center for early development and preschool.Address: 751 SW 121st Avenue; Davie 33325. Telephone for information:954-424-008.
Cost: $ 50 + tax for adults and $ 40+ tax for children
What: Party ‘Made in Russia’
Where: 888 MacArthur Causeway Miami, FL 33132
When: Saturday, 20 July at 19:00
Party “Made in Russia” will take place at sunset.
The organizers promise that the Russian and European music and live performances.
Free entry with RSVP on the link.
Cost: admission is free with RSVP
What: Free bowling for kids
Where: Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165
When: Friday-Saturday, July 19-21, from 9:00 to 18:00
Throughout the United States before the end of summer is action Kids Bowl Free, which gives children the opportunity to play 2 games bowling for free every day.
In Miami the action, which will allow parents of young fans of bowling to save about $500, center joined Bird Bowl.
To participate in the program parents need to register here before the family visit centre.
Campaign rules — children should not be more than 15 years, the shoes for bowling are charged separately.
The time of the action at Bird Bowl in Miami: Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 16:00.
Cost: free
What: Exhibition “the Lost world of dinosaurs”
Where: Flamingo Gardens 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie 33330
When: Friday-Sunday, July 19-21, from 9:30 to 16:30
Go back to 65 million years ago at the Robert de Palma’s “Echoes of extinction” in the Gardens of Flamingo.
The main exhibits include a fully assembled skeletons nanotyrannus young Triceratops, as well as the original leg of a giant carnivorous animal Dakotaridge — still only the original of its type in the world.
The exhibition also includes rare original fossils, previously shown in scientific publications and television documentaries, and for the first time presented at the exhibition. They will be accompanied by fossils and reptiles, dinosaurs and pterosaurs, fossil plants and their modern counterparts, interactive displays
Paleontologists will conduct presentations scheduled in the gallery on certain days.
Full schedule of events can be found on the link.
Visitors also have the opportunity to view the exhibition guy Darrow “Lost world of dinosaurs” with 27 realistic replicas of the dinosaurs, located in a jungle in the Botanical gardens of Flamingo.
The exhibition “the Lost world of the dinosaurs” and “Echoes of extinction” is open daily from 9:30 to 16:30 and included in the cost of tickets to Flamingo Gardens.
Price: $ $ 19.95 ages 12 years and older, a $ 12.95 ages 3 to 11 years, for club members and children under 2 years free
