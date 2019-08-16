Russian party and Taco festival: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (August 16-18)
What: Festival Echo Park Rising 2019
When: Friday-Sunday, 16-18 August
Where: Echo Park, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Read more: One of the best music festivals in Los Angeles — not only free, but open to all ages. Echo Park Rising returns with performances by hundreds of bands and performers that will play in places like The Echo, The Short Stop, Blank City Records and others.
Users are also waiting for drinks, meals and entertainment for all ages.
Full list of locations and passing them on events on the link.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of music and barbecue
When: Friday-Sunday, 16-18 August
Where: Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Read more: Festival of music and barbecue – it is a magical event for the whole family.
Visitors will enjoy live performances by musical bands, numerous food trucks, and contests for best BBQ. Participants will offer their best dishes in the competition for the award “Best barbecue.” In addition, at stake is the trophy, which was awarded the best ribs and barbecue sauce in southern California.
Cost: From $5.
What: Exhibition Louis Vuitton X
When: Friday-Sunday, 16-18 August
Where: 468 North Rodeo Drive 90210 Beverly Hills CA
Read more: Exhibition Louis Vuitton X — a journey through the impressive 160-year history of creative collaborations with fashion houses.
The exhibition brings together a luxurious collection consisting of more than 180 exhibits from the archives of Louis Vuitton.
Louis Vuitton X — is a rich and exciting experience that inspires learning ideas Louis Vuitton that seem to exist between past and future, heritage and modernity, tradition and innovation.
Cost: Free.
What: Film Festival Hollyshorts
When: Friday-Saturday, 16-17 August
Where: Hollywood & Highland Center 6801 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles Level 3
Read more: One of the most “Hollywood” of the events of this summer festival Hollyshorts. 10 days of film events, meetings with Directors and producers of the new short films that were shown all over the world. The annual festival will be held in the TCL Chinese 6 (multiplex). Every day from morning to midnight will be shown a 30-minute films. On the website of the festival you can view the schedule and choose the most interesting movie.
Cost: From $20.
What: ‘Loud party’ at the zoo
When: Friday, August 16 from 18:00
Where: Los Angeles Zoo 5333 Zoo Dr Los Angeles, CA 90027
More: August 16, after the closing of the Los Angeles zoo will take place the concert of popular contemporary country music and dance party with music of different styles. In addition, you can wander through the Park and look at the animals. Local eateries will provide food and drinks.
Cost: $21.
What: Free dance lessons
When: Friday, August 16 from 19:00
Where: The Music Center, 135 N Grand Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: Music center of Los Angeles invites you to free dance lessons. A joyous combination of music and dance throughout the summer on various topics (90-ies, dancing on the line, cumbia, and others) for sure will cheer up any day.
To participate in the dance lessons experience is not required.
Cost: Free.
What: film Screening at the Botanical garden
When: Friday, August 16 from 19:30
Where: Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden 1500 N College Avenue Claremont, CA 91711
Read more: In August every Friday in the Botanical garden Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden film screenings. You may also bring chairs and blankets and picnic sets. Guests can learn interesting facts about plants that you see in the movies.
August 16, visitors will be shown the cartoon “the Muppets”.
Cost: $5-10.
What: Shakespeare under the open sky
When: Saturday-Sunday, 17-18 August
Where: Sierra Madre Memorial Park 111 Sierra Madre Blvd Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Read more: Shakespeare festival in Sierra Madre returns for the 5th year in succession and traditionally holds its annual free performances in the open air.
Every weekend from 6 July to 18 August, viewers can watch the famous Shakespeare play “Much ADO about nothing”. You can take with you blankets and food for a picnic.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival tacos
When: Saturday, August 17 from 12:00
Where: Grand Park 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: a Ninth consecutive year Los Angeles festival one of the most popular products on the planet — tacos.
Enjoy some of the most delicious tacos in the city from dozens of popular restaurants, including Kogi BBQ, EpicTacos, Thai-Mex Cocina, Taco Izzys House, Monster Tacos, and many others.
Guests can also enjoy live music and a variety of entertainment for visitors of all ages.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian beach party
When: Saturday, August 17 from 18:00
Where: 8406 El Paseo Grande, La Jolla, CA 92037-3013
Read more: Russian community of southern California invites you to a beach party with guitar and campfire gatherings. Guests are asked to bring food on the table, soft drinks, chairs, and firewood. You can also take the kids but parents must monitor their safety on the beach.
Exact location: right side of the beach, La Jolla Shores Park (North), on the sand, at the first house, which is located at the address: 8406 El Paseo Grande, it’s got a glass fence.
Cost: Free.
What: Party in white in a Russian restaurant
When: Saturday, August 17 from 22:00
Where: Pushkin Russian Restaurant, 750 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Read more: Russian bar-restaurant “Pushkin” invites everyone to a great party in white. Guests will have the opportunity to try many new cocktails, enjoy delicious food, music and dancing. A great atmosphere is guaranteed.
This event is for persons 21 years or older. For free entry to the bar must come in white clothing.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
