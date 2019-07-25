Russian party and the crayfish festival: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (26-28 July)
What: the Festival of chocolate and art
When: Friday-Saturday, July 26-27
Where: The Vortex 2341 East Olympic Boulevard Los Angeles, Los Angeles 90021
Read more: it offers a fun evening in the elegant, vibrant atmosphere with complimentary chocolate fondue and an opportunity to assess the work of emerging artists, photographers and other artists. Visitors will also be able to look at the work of artists live to enjoy a concert. In addition, the event provides a fair of handmade goods and a variety of treats.
Cost: $15-20.
What: free party ‘Christmas in July’
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 July
Where: 300 S Santa Fe Ave Los Angeles 90013
More info: This is a great place to experience the atmosphere of Christmas and time to celebrate this beloved holiday. Party guests will find many traditional Christmas cocktails and themed Goodies. In addition, the party will sound of traditional Christmas music.
Cost: Free.
What: crawfish Festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 July
Where: Rainbow Lagoon Park E Shoreline Dr 295. Long Beach, CA 90802
Read more: for three days at Rainbow Lagoon Park in Los Angeles transforms into New Orleans during the crayfish festival.
In addition to a variety of treats, guests can enjoy live music, dance lessons and other entertainment, including a special area for children.
The festival will be a real culinary celebration, with fresh crawfish prepared Louisiana style frog legs, catfish, gumbo, the jambalaya, rice with red beans, bread pudding and a huge selection of drinks.
Cost: From $0.
What: Festival of food trucks
When: Friday, July 26 from 16:00
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103
Read more: the last Friday of Every month from may to August at the Rose Bowl stadium is a festival of food trucks. In addition to tasting delicious treats, guests can take part in the entertainment — stadium tours, Hiking, Golf, photo zone, outdoor games and more.
You can bring a picnic blanket and a ball for playing games with the whole family.
Cost: $0-10.
What: a drive-in movie/’the Avengers’
When: Friday, July 26 from 19:00
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: a drive-in movie returns to the Roadium. Every Friday evening from June 7 to August 30, guests enjoy screenings of various films. You will also be able to eat before the show and stock up on food for the whole movie stalls and food trucks.
July 26, visitors will be shown a film from the marvel studios “the Avengers”.
Cost: $20.
What: Russian Hardbass party
When: Saturday, July 27 from 12:00
Where: Balboa Park, 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101
More info: this party offers performances of the best Hardbass DJ city. And a lot of treats and BBQ. Optionally, you can bring meat for BBQ and drinks with appetizers. It will be the biggest and most boisterous event of the year.
Cost: Free.
What: the dragon boat Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28,
Where: Long Beach Marine Stadium 5255 E Paoli Way, Long Beach, CA 90803
Read more: the peoples of the East, there are many original festivals, which got them from the ancestors. These holidays are usually associated with some rituals or traditions exist for hundreds of years. One of these is the dragon boat Festival.
With the years this holiday has become a mass and turned into a kind of festival. It is visited by thousands of tourists.
During the festival hosts festivals, fairs, and dancers performing the dances of lions and dragons.
Cost: Free.
What: jazz Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28,
Where: Central Ave, Los Angeles CA
More info: Annual festival of jazz on Central Avenue 24 time back to Los Angeles. The festival is held as a tribute to great jazz musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Billie holiday, Charles Mingus and Dexter Gordon. Also one of the main goals of the festival is to find and give the world to learn about new talented jazz musicians.
The event has 4 scenes, where they played a variety of artists, both famous and young, who want to Express themselves.
Cost: Free.
What: a Festival at Venice beach
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28,
Where: Windward Plaza 1 Windward Ave Los Angeles, CA 90291
Read more: Festival in Venice beach will be held along the waterfront Windward Plaza. Offers a lot of entertainment, drinks and refreshments, food trucks and fair of various goods. This is a great event for the whole family.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian party for women
When: Saturday, July 27 from 19:00
Where: Crown Dance Studio LP, 6904 Miramar Rd #214, San Diego 92121
Read more: It’s a party-acquaintance to Russian girls who live in Los Angeles and San Diego, or those who have just arrived in town and wants to meet new people. You can bring your favorite music and various drinks and snacks.
This is a great event to have fun and make new useful contacts.
Cost: Free.
What: Night of art at the Getty
When: Sunday, 28 July, 18:00
Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: Every month the Getty center holds an event where actors and artists of Los Angeles are performed their works of art, dance, music, dance and literary creations.
Cost: Free.
