Russian Philadelphia resident killed handicapped daughter, giving her a fatal dose of drugs and alcohol
Philadelphia police arrested a woman on suspicion of killing his own daughter with a disability. This writes 6abc.
Philadelphia police have arrested a 63-year-old Elena Nejichovskaya in connection with the death of her 32-year-old daughter in 2018. A woman accused of murder in the third degree, false statements, and drugs, leading to death.
17 December 2018 her daughter Julia, who suffered from paralysis and died.
“It’s terrible, and you hope that someone in such situations will seek help, — said acting chief of police of Philadelphia Christine Coulter. I know that is probably very hard to care for someone who suffers paralysis, but you can also seek help”.
“Oh my God, it’s really scary. I’ve seen this woman a million times, she was very nice to me, I’m in shock,” said neighbor Lauren Andrews.
Neighbors say that Julia yelled a lot. Andrews heard them for three years, but treated it as normal, because she had a mental disorder.
Elena was arrested on November 16.
The official cause of death was drug intoxication as a method of murder. Elena gave Yulia a lethal dose of drugs and alcohol.
Neighbors agree that caring for a 32-year-old disabled very difficult, but they can’t imagine how you can kill your daughter.
“I just can’t understand it. There are many agencies that are willing to take these children or adults to help them, and I can’t understand why would you do that,” he said Heinel childs, who lives nearby.
A preliminary hearing in the case Nejichovskaya will take place on 4 December.