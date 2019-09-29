Russian police publicly disgraced
The police intervened in the course of the premiere of the immersive play “Rave № 228” Catherine Nenasheva about drug abuse and fraud cases under article 228 of the criminal code. About it reports the edition “Such things”.
The performance was prepared actionist theater “Cargo 300” supported “Театра.doc”. In the framework of the play the audience had to find in the center of Moscow bookmarks with stories about drug use, which the authors of the play (Catherine Nenasheva, Diana Meyerhold and Konstantin Caple) were collected throughout Russia.
When the actors and the audience came to Paveletsky station, one of the participants in the show Constantine Chapleau and the police came and said that it is necessary to take the examination with the witnesses to check for the presence of drugs. “You are a little not the place chosen for the show,” said the policeman.
According to Catherine Nenasheva, police carried out anti-drug operation “poppy” and thought the play “the Rave № 228” sell drugs.
“They wanted to get a certain number of people for inspection. We explained to them that we do play about the same know — tell people how it works. In the end, the police have decided not to delay,” she said.
The performance of “Rave № 228” is a new project Katrin Nenasheva on the site of the Theater. doc “8/3”. This play is an immersive promenade and the first paper on the subject of drug abuse and fraud cases under article 228 of the criminal code in Russia.