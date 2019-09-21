Russian pompously opened a new window in the kindergarten: the network wave of laughter
In the village of aykino (Komi Republic, Russia) officially opened the plastic Windows and balcony doors in the kindergarten. A photo on Twitter published a resource “Lentic”.
The event was held with joyful smiles and cutting ribbons. Gathered the entire staff of the kindergarten children.
Under the post there was a lot of sarcastic comments.
We will remind, recently in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, in the village of Goritsy inaugurated a garbage site. The event was held thanks to the program to support local initiatives. And in March of this year in the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala (Russia) also hosted a “ceremonial” opening of the new recycling bins. There the people of the city brought their children with them with balls and made selfi on the background of the new object.
