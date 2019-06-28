Russian President of the College, police Sergeant, entrepreneurs and restaurateur was awarded the prize of the President of Brooklyn
In the historic Brooklyn borough Hall (Brooklyn Borough Hall) was held the ceremony of awarding the representatives of the new York Russian-American community with honorary diplomas of the President of Brooklyn Eric Adams (Eric L. Adams, Brooklyn Borough President).
This festive event has become a traditional festival of Russian culture “Our heritage”, held by the Russian-American Foundation (Russian American Foundation) with the support of one of the most widely read American Newspapers new York Post (New York Post).
The ceremony took place at the Brooklyn borough Hall, a monument of American architecture, which was built in 1848 to accommodate the Brooklyn city hall. Now it is mainly used for important social events. 20 Jun gathered here are representatives of the new York Russian-American community to participate in the ceremony.
The winners this year were: President, ASA College Jose Valencia (Jose Valencia), NYPD Sergeant Dmitry Zabrovskiy, entrepreneurs Ildrim of Abrahama and Oleg Movsumov, the restaurateur and businessman Marat Novikov.
In a solemn ceremony all the winners were awarded special diplomas from the President of Brooklyn Eric Adams. Among those invited were leaders of the Russian community in new York city, entrepreneurs, public figures, veterans. The awardees were congratulated by colleagues, relatives and friends.
Jose Valencia (Jose Valencia) in the past – one of the leaders of the NYANA (New York Association for New Americans). In his reply he told me which path has passed since he arrived in the United States forty years ago. Mr. Valencia worked for many years in NYANA involved in the adaptation of Russian-speaking immigrants of the third and fourth waves of refugees from the Soviet Union, helping with accommodation, language courses and employment. As the President of ASA College, Mr. Valencia and now helps newcomers: about 20 percent of College students – Russian immigrants from the CIS countries.
Gratitude from the President of Brooklyn got NYPD Sergeant Dmitry Zabrovskiy, Chairman of the Association of Russian-speaking cops in new York (Russian American Officers’ Association). Dmitry said that when he came to work in the police, colleagues greeted him cautiously. Russian-speaking community were used in the NYPD’s questionable reputation. Over time, the Russian police established themselves from the best side. Now they appreciate the service, I assign the most complex tasks. They observed a rapid career growth. As a result, the Russian-speaking officers get responsible and most prestigious destination. Association of Russian-speaking police aims at the destruction of the negative stereotypes associated with our community. Now in the “Russian-American officers ‘club” about sixty people from the NYPD and other law enforcement agencies.
Gratitude of the President of Brooklyn and the honorary diploma was awarded to businessman and restaurateur Marat Novikov, a native of Minsk, founder of Desly International are supplying products new York Russian shops, the owner of the newly opened popular restaurant “Belarusian Hut” on Sheepsheadbay. At the award ceremony Marat came with her grandson. They took pictures together. It was seen as a proud grandson grandfather, grandfather and grandson, which it is the business ever going to pass by inheritance.
Diplomas were marked contribution to the development and prosperity of the community Ildrim Abrahamov and Oleg Movsumova, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan, hosts of the popular restaurants of Turkish cuisine Village Cafe and Village Café — 2. Though dear restaurateurs were not in so many words at the ceremony, they were happy to feed all the guests of honor to their favorite food. After the official part guests went down to the rotunda, which by that time was covered buffet tables.
Meanwhile here, on an improvised stage, the pupils of the dance Studio of Dance and Art, the School for Performing and Visual Art, and the ensemble of Caucasian dance Tovushi made with the indicative program of repertoire — folk dances of the peoples of Russia and CIS countries. The speech was followed by hearty applause!