Russian Prime Minister Medvedev provoked the wrath of the users of the network, showing video from his residence…

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has provoked a storm online posted in Facebook video presented by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with alabaam. The video was filmed in the walls of the chic residence Gorki-9 near Moscow.
“Anyone who is interested in the fate of a present from President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This is IKE, he is 4 months, settles in the Hills”, — commented on the video he.
Users protested its personnel, considering their mockery amid the grief of people burning in Siberia.
“Forests are burning, people are suffocating! You play with a dog?”, — asked a direct question by one of the users.
“A non-greasy dog?” — wrote in the comments.
“The dog better than the Russians live!!!”, — decided user Natalya Mishina.
And Dmitry Prohofsky admitted that he felt the handicap.
“The feeling when a dog lives better than 90% of the country”, — he said.
We will remind, earlier outrageous behavior against the backdrop of protests in Moscow was struck by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. His escape on a bike-show in Crimea surpassed even the recent dive in the submersible.
