Russian promoter disgraced in social networks

Top advocate for the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin Vladimir Solovyov disgraced on the Internet stupid fake about US.

Relevant post he posted on his page in Instagram.

So, Soloviev published fotovac on which Vladimir Lenin “captured” in the background of the Mausoleum on red square in Moscow, where since 1924, is his body.

“They say that this is a frame from American TV series. Only our people are able to appreciate the silliness of this picture,” said the promoter.

However, in comments quickly exposed a fake and hinted to Solovyov, that that is a photoshop, may not know of a person who spends a lot of time in Italy, because earlier it became known that the promoter is the owner of real estate in this country.

