Russian restaurant in California was on the verge of closure due to pandemic
Russian restaurant “Pushkin” in San Diego (California) was on the verge of closure due to pandemic COVID-19 after the owner of the restaurant his friends managed to protect the institution of the pogrom during the protests in the United States.
Russian restaurant “Pushkin” proudly bears the name of Alexander Pushkin (1799 — 1837) — great Russian poet, playwright and novelist, who is credited with creating modern Russian literature, through his reinterpretation of the classic Russian poetry, according to the website of the restaurant.
Since opening in October 2015, the restaurant combines authenticity and a deep history cuisines of all the countries of the former Soviet Union, which had a huge influence on the cuisine, popular in modern Russia. The main idea of the dishes in the restaurant comes from the classic recipes, but upgraded with new and unique ways.
Financial problems
Portal GoFundMe restaurant owner Hayk Ghazaryan has created a page to raise funds in an attempt to keep the institution afloat.
“Dear friends, our favorite restaurant “Pushkin”, unfortunately, is forced to close its doors for guests for the third time in the last four months due to the coronavirus. We managed to stay afloat all this time, but this time, it seems to be the final blow for us is written on the page. — At the moment, our financial situation is not very comforting as it seems we will have to close for real and forever.”
Also the owner has indicated that all donations can be used as credit in the restaurant.
“We’re terribly embarrassed to ask for help, but we were cornered and had no choice. We need your support like never before to be able to survive this period, we need help to cover essential costs such as salaries, rent, taxes and utility bills. The contributions made for you to use in the future as credit in the restaurant “Pushkin”,” written on the page.
The story of the opening of the restaurant
In an interview with Dalma News Hayk Ghazaryan told what was the way of formation of the restaurant.
“Everything was very difficult. No I did not leave inheritance, I did it all myself. When I first moved to San Diego, opened with another hookah. Then he founded a small café. Each left left the case. And I slowly have founded your restaurant – good was the money earned on the hookah, says the owner of “Pushkin”.- At first it was, to put it mildly, difficult — worked with his wife, who soon became pregnant. Julia ran around the restaurant in an interesting position that was not easy, in addition we stifled serious financial problems. But we survived. Believe it or not, a year after the opening of “Pushkin” we are after the next “shift”, closed and went to the hospital to give birth”.
IKE said that the restaurant quickly achieved success, and he helped his wife.
“The light appeared our favorite Aren. The child, without exaggeration, grew up not like me at Pushkin, and “Pushkin” — is 3-4 days after the birth of our baby settled in specially equipped for his sleeping area on the second floor. Wife well, which I was very lucky, one hand cradled the son, and the other ran another of our “brainchild”. Now Aren 4 years, and in October 2020, we will celebrate the fifth anniversary of “Pushkin”. Over the past five years our rating has increased to a sufficiently high across the United States – on Facebook it is nearly 5 stars, and in such services as TripAdvisor — 4.5″ — said Gazarin.
Also the man told that he is not going to stop there and plans to open at least one restaurant.
“Besides, now I already open a second restaurant – this time Uzbek. He had to open a door in those days, when the pogroms. But still ahead, and I hope that the “Samarkand” “will come” soon” — shared IKE.
