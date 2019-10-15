‘Russian’ San Francisco: what’s left of ‘California Brighton beach’
The Richmond district in San Francisco is still referred to as Little Russia. The old-timers say: thirty or forty years ago, he reminded whether Deribasovskaya street in Odessa, or new York’s Brighton beach. Today, however, the similarities of the Russian oasis in San Francisco’s lively Brooklyn is almost gone. Located in a respectable district of the city, near the famous Golden gate Park and out to ocean Bay, Richmond firmly “fit” in the classic image of the city. The presence of immigrants from Russia, saying only seen from afar, the dome of the Church and some signs – true, already made to the English language.
The Old-Timers “Deribasovskoy”
The Geary Boulevard in the Richmond was once considered the center of the “Russian” area, so got a nickname “Deribasovskaya”. By the way, it is preserved here Russian grocery store. Lyudmilaliving in San Francisco is already 41 years old, remember – once these stores were scattered throughout the area. Eventually only one remained – a place of pilgrimage for fans of the post-Soviet and European products from all over the city.
“I left in 1979, before any adjustment. However, I was more fortunate than other immigrants – we are not faced with failures and bans. We told the Soviet authorities that we will go to Israel, but, like many, through Austria and Italy I went here. We left at seven, and came to America five of us – grandma and grandpa died on the way“–says Lyudmila.
According to her, to adapt to a new life was not easy. Initially, Ludmila didn’t know English and didn’t know how to drive a car. However, she was lucky: in the Soviet Union she was a specialist in the field of electronics, and with the help of the local Jewish community in the United States found a job pretty quickly.
“First job was a temporary project. I was engaged in expansion of telephone networks – almost the same as I did in the Union. After I got it, I already make it easier to find permanent jobs“, – says the woman.
According to her, then, 40 years ago, immigrants from the Soviet Union settled mainly in the area of Weights.
“It now can be found all over the Bay area, but in the past we all lived nearby. Now, few people can afford to live in San Francisco: housing prices are too high. Once my parents also lived here, and then the state provided them with social housing elsewhere. But now neither of my parents nor my husband is no longer alive. A lot has changed over the years. The son moved to Seattle because he found a job there. Older people mainly move to Miami is the ideal place for pensioners, moreover, housing is cheaper there than here“, – says Lyudmila.
From Russia to Hong Kong
The woman said: now on the place of Russian-speaking immigrants populated the Chinese and Vietnamese. However, it is visible to the naked eye: signs in the Chinese language peacefully coexist with a few Russian rieccomi and cafes.
“Young people are leaving to where it is cheaper, but seniors, especially those who does not drive, and could not speak English, stay here, at least because of the proximity to the store, “concludes Aleksandr.
However, it is wrong to say that the Russian-speaking youth have completely disappeared from the Richmond. Luke, the seller in the Russian-Georgian bakery on Geary, living here only two years and notes that young visitors are coming to him along with pensioners. However, on checking it turns out that the young people come from other cities and even other countries. For example, recently the Georgian pastries enjoyed a Russian-speaking couple from Hong Kong.
“By the way, the Chinese and the Vietnamese also come to us. But Yes, I have the feeling that from the Russian-speaking in the area live mainly pensioners“, – shared his observations of the Bow.
“It is difficult to understand whether youth in the second generation, they are all very Americanized, speak English, and they can’t be distinguished from local“, – said Leo. He lives in San Francisco for 28 years, but admits, due to advanced age and never learned English properly. However, at home he’s bored – he said, at home he has no one left.
“I came in here with the kids, and I’m glad. Thanks to America I am still alive. I had to move a lot of operations that I would unlikely be able to do in Russia. The last was just a few days ago. Children, of course, well done. They learned the language, started their own business, are raising their grandchildren. Son already lives here and in Richmond. But I don’t miss home. I try to walk more, and still hear here Russian language. So this street and today reminds me of Deribasovskaya. Whatever is said, the Russians still live here, “–said Leo.
By the way, “Russian trace” is reflected even in the historical names. For example, in the name of mount Shasta in Northern California guess the Russian word for “happiness”. Once the entire Northern California up to Sacramento was a Russian colony called by analogy with the British Albion New Albion. One of the well-known Russian settlement is founded in 1812, Fort Ross. Now these are the monuments of history, and perhaps the memory of the Russian center of San Francisco in time also is saved only in the name of Little Russia.
However, as noted by lion Russian-speaking immigrants are still frequently found on these streets. Even in the absence of Russian signs in the bakery or the pharmacy you can still see the ads in the Russian language, including in Russian-speaking kindergarten. So, against all odds, a young Russian-Americans still live somewhere in the vicinity of the legendary “Deribasovskoy”.