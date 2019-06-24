Russian scientists will look for methane on Mars
Russian scientists are trying to find methane on Mars own device installed at the European Mars orbital camera TGO, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to head of the Department of physics of planets space research Institute Russian Academy of Sciences. Relevant the idea originated after a large amount of methane on the red planet has obnarujil American Curiosity Rover.
The large quantity of methane during a measurement is 21 parts per billion – was recorded in Gale crater. This may indicate the presence of the planet microorganisms.
Russian experts do not exclude that it was a local release of methane. Last week the spectrometer ACS spent several measurements at high latitudes of Mars. However, the results are not yet available. Directly above the Gale crater where the Curiosity Rover recorded the methane, the TGO apparatus can measure with a spectrometer ACS only at the end of 2019 – beginning of 2020.