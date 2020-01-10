Russian ship nearly collided with the destroyer of the USA published video of the incident
Fifth fleet, the United States accused the Russian crew of the ship in dangerous proximity to an American destroyer in the Arabian sea, writes “Medusa”.
In a statement, the Navy said that the Russian reconnaissance ship “Ivan Khurs” approached the destroyer “Farragut” at a distance of about 55 meters. The us military has posted a video of the incident.
The U.S. Navy argued that the Russian ship “aggressively approached” by the destroyer, creating a danger of a collision. The crew of the destroyer demanded that the Russian sailors to change course. The statement said that at first they refused, but then complied.
The Ministry of defense of Russia, reports “Interfax”, blamed the incident on American sailors.
“It is the destroyer of the U.S. Navy, being left at the exchange rate from moving forward on a Russian military ship, January 9, 2020 flagrantly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, completing the manoeuvre on the intersection of his course, — reads the statement of the Ministry of defense of Russia. — The Russian crew of a warship acted professionally, after the maneuver, which prevented a collision with the ship-infringer”.