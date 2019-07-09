Russian-speaking doctor from new York saved the life of a passenger during flight to Israel
When during the flight to Israel, the necessity arose to emergency medical care, “the most sexy doctor in America” saved the life of a passenger who was flying to Israel under the Birthright Israel program is an educational project, which is a ten-day tour to Israel for people with Jewish roots at the age from 18 to 26 years.
Dr. Michael Warsaw, 29-year-old doctor from new York, better known as “Dr. Mike,” which was voted by People magazine the “sexiest doctor in America”, was on Board the Delta flight from new York to tel Aviv when the incident occurred.
26-year-old Matt Faraca from Atlanta, Georgia, fell into anaphylactic shock two hours after takeoff.
“I was on the plane, I actually didn’t eat anything, but I noticed that my hands were swollen. I told the flight attendant I wasn’t feeling well. The team on the plane asked if the on Board doctor, and the doctor Mike replied,” he told Faraco.
“I felt my throat beginning to swell. I’m not allergic, but the plane was not an EpiPen. Dr. Mike was able to use what was on Board to help me, and he stayed with me and monitored my vital organs until the end of the flight. All I can say is thankyou. He really saved me,” he added Faraco.
After landing, the victim was hospitalized, and after he got better, he met his Savior.
“While on Board the aircraft did not have an EpiPen, thankfully, Delta had advanced life-support kit, which included adrenaline. We had to troubleshoot and correct dosage and to decide how to introduce the medicine. We were able to enter it into the muscle of the legs is, of course, hurt, but then it was the best option. Otherwise we would have had to open his airway with the help of the incision,” — said the doctor.
“Fortunately, the medicine worked, and his airway opened. We had to monitor his heart and breathing, and now it’s great to see him healthy again”, he added.
In tel Aviv doctor was sent in cooperation with the nonprofit organization America’s Voices in Israel, which sends well-known figures to the Holy Land with the mission to promote better understanding between Israel and the United States.
Dr. Mike, who emigrated with his family from Saransk, Russia, in Brooklyn, new York, at the age of 6 years, finished her residency in family medicine in 2017. After immigration the first time they rented a very small apartment where it was difficult to fit the whole family.
Father of Michael of Russia was a doctor and after moving to the USA, went back to retrain to be a doctor. So my mother worked several jobs to support his family.
After school, Michael applied to 7 medical colleges and managed to get into one of them.
“I realized that success can be achieved, if you manage to pull yourself out of a comfort zone. It is important not to fear mistakes they all make. If you have a good attitude about mistakes, you can easy to take and make a success,” says Michael.
His popularity began with the fact that four years ago, Mike started a page on Instagram and started posting pictures, describing and visualizing their working life. Image of a handsome guy in scrubs, and cute pictures with your favorite dog breed husky, immediately attracted the attention of users. One day, he was noticed by the journalist of the edition of Buzzfeed and offer to do a photo shoot for a magazine. After the publication of “You have to see this sexy doctor and his dog” Mike has become a real celebrity.
Your Instagram the doctor began to be used for charitable purposes. He created a charitable Foundation “Endless tomorrow”, providing financial support to talented students who may not qualify for academic scholarships, but I dream to connect my life with medicine.