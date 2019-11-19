Russian-speaking doctors from new York stole $38 million through Medicare and Medicaid
A jury convicted the man prosecutors called the “architect” of major fraud in the health sector, which the fraudsters managed to obtain $38 million in bogus insurance claims for Medicare and Medicaid. This writes the New York Post.
44-year-old Alexander Pikus, ran medical clinics in Brooklyn and Queens (new York), was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to receive kickbacks in the health sector.
In the period from 2008 to 2016 Picus and his circle of friends — four of the swindler have exposed the government the expense of $86 million using a fake company that claimed that they allegedly provided consulting and marketing services. This scheme has brought scams $38 million in refunds.
Picus was the only one who tried to contest the allegations in court. Other defendants — Malvina Yablonsky, Maxim wernick, Dennis Satyr and mark zivin — all pleaded guilty before the trial.
The scammer sent patients to the clinic, where he worked the other defendants, and collected illegal kickbacks from payments by Medicare and Medicaid for services that patients actually received. Scammers also paid bribes to the drivers of the urgent help that they gave patients in the right clinic, and give cash to patients to encourage them to sign consent to undergo unnecessary from a medical point of view tests.
“Scheme of Picus involved kickbacks and money laundering, in the end, millions of dollars end up in the pockets of the accused and his accomplices at the expense of the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” said U.S. attorney Richard Donohue.
Aaron Rubin, counsel for Picus, said the appeal on conviction but declined to say what issues he will raise in the appeal.
“We are confident that this will lead to the cancellation of the indictment,” said Rubin.
Sentence Picus must be submitted on April 8, he faces up to 70 years in prison.