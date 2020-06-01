Russian-speaking resident of Minnesota sent a truck into the crowd of protesters: what we know about him
May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin Bohdan of Vechirko. At the scene held a rally in honor of George Floyd, an African American, who died may 25 at the fault of the police. About this time, according to Fox9.
The city authorities reported that the man who was driving when the truck drove into the crowd of protesters in Minneapolis, was placed in the Hennepin County jail. According to the Sheriff’s office, Bogdan Vechirko detained on suspicion of intentional assault.
Around 18:00, a truck arrived to the bridge, where the protests took place, and moving at high speed, the driver hooted, and ran into a large crowd of protesters gathered near Washington Avenue in Minneapolis. At the moment the group has already spent about two hours meeting.
Fortunately, the protesters were able to get out of the way and, according to the police, no one was hurt. After passing through the crowd, the driver slowed down and stopped, and the protesters began to climb into the truck. The driver pulled out of the car, but a group of protesters intervened, protecting man from the beatings.
They threw him to the side of the police, who quickly put him in a police car. Speaking shortly after the incident, the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz said that the motive of the incident is not yet known.
The road was closed during the incident due to the rally. The police have monitored the path of movement of the driver to figure out how he was able to circumvent the established ceiling.
The statement of the Kenan Advantage, a company that owns the truck, said Vecherko was an independent contractor.
“Our first and main task is to ensure the safety of the public, our employees and our customers, said the company. We will fully cooperate with the investigating authorities in the coming days. It would be inappropriate to comment on the situation until we can come up with additional facts because the investigation is at an early stage”.
Who is Bogdan Vechirko
Prison records in the County of Hennepin show that Bogdan of Vechirko 35 years, and he was taken into custody at 20:58 on 31 may. His address is given as Otsego, mn. We also know that he donated money to support the campaign of U.S. President Donald trump and the Republican national Committee, writes Heavy.
Unknown a native of any country is arrested, but according to media Vecherko is Ukrainian, born in Vinnytsia region, writes “Obozrevatel”. Reporters even managed to find men in the social network Facebook, where he has many friends from Ukraine. But it is not clear exactly whether it belongs to the accused or another person.
Also on the website Go Fund Me, a Alexander Lomukhin began to raise funds in order to hire a lawyer for Vechirko. On the account is $50, but now the ad is in a state of deactivation, and to donate money can not.
What happened at the rally
The crowd on the road suddenly diverged, and the giant tanker truck entered the road. The truck went to the crowd, which has managed to disperse the protesters then surrounded the car.
“The driver of the truck was injured and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It seems that none of the protesters was injured,” wrote the Department of public safety Minnesota on Twitter.
The protesters then chased the truck down the street, eventually climbing on him and pulling the driver they surrounded him.
The police eventually pulled Vecherko from the crowd. Commissioner John Harrington said that about 5000-6000 people were on the bridge when it was hit by a truck.
“It was one of the most dangerous things I have ever seen,” said Harrington.
The authorities declared: “the Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of criminal investigation are jointly conducting the investigation into what happened. The incident is being investigated as a criminal case”.
A man named Zachary Donald wrote on Twitter: “Today I witnessed pure evil. Thousands and thousands of protesters PEACEFULLY marched through the streets demanding #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, and the crowd moved in a truck. Pray to whomever you pray for all of us.”
The reaction of users of social networks
Speaking Diaspora supported Vechirko, referring to the fact that the road closure was moved, and it happened earlier that the detainee just didn’t know and got under the hot hand of the protesters.
“He was just trying to deliver cargo from point a to point B. do Not judge strictly,” write the users.
Vechirko supports trump
In October 2019, Vechirko donated $100 dollars to the Committee of trump’s “Make America Greate Again”. Also, Vechirko twice sent donations to the Republican national Committee in 2018 in the amount of $115 and $100.
Not the first arrest
This is not the first offense of Vechirko.
In the most serious case, he was accused of domestic assault he committed actions that “caused fear of immediate bodily injury or death.” Court records say he was convicted for hooliganism in this case.
He was also accused that he rode a snowmobile without a registration, without a seat and without insurance.
What is George Floyd
The protest was held in memory of George Floyd, the African-American from Minneapolis, who died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
