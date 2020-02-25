Russian-speaking voters in the United States: for whom they intend to vote in 2020 and why
Michael Yakubovich — Republican Congressman of the legislative Assembly of the state of new Hampshire. Michael or Mike — comes from Belarus. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
“Came with his parents in 1989 and went to study, to work and then got married. Gradually began to get involved in politics,” says Michael.
After the terrorist attacks of September 11, Michael thought in the United States began a gradual slide into authoritarianism, as the authorities tried to prevent attacks in the future began to enact laws which undermine human rights.
“The law was adopted very hastily, laws were passed lightly. Began to seem that we are close to totalitarianism to power that has no limitations,” says Michael.
It all began to remind him of the Soviet Union, which left his family, it was then that Michael was filled with libertarianism — a political philosophy that supports freedom in all its manifestations. And that’s why he moved to new Hampshire.
“The freedom that exists in new Hampshire, almost gone in the Eastern United States. The second amendment to the Constitution, the carrying of weapons, the acquisition, no income tax, you can record the video of any bureaucrat of the state, any employee of the state without any complaints from the authorities…” — says Michael about the benefits of the region.
Ideas are the Democrats afraid of Michael, he says they remind socialist system, to vote in November 2020, it will be for the current US President Donald trump.
“We, immigrants from the former Soviet Union, are very sensitive to any manifestation of socialism, communism, and totalitarianism,” says Michael.
But the English teacher for foreign students in the United States Julia Germanovich program some us Democrats are not afraid. In her view, state intervention in such spheres as education and medicine today, is necessary.
“Bernie Sanders, for example, is trying to fight for adequate education in colleges in the United States. Many graduates with huge loans of $100 thousand and more,” says Julia.
Another issue that requires, according to Yulia, the immediate intervention of the authorities — the question of the free circulation of firearms in the United States.
“I’m very concerned about the situation in the United States on weapons”, — says Yulia.
In the presidential election at the end of 2020 Yulia will vote for a Democrat, for anyone, not only for trump, she says.
“It was a tough 4 years for me, for my colleagues, for students, immigrants and refugees,” says Julia.
Eugene Frenkel is originally from Kiev but lives in Los Angeles. In his opinion, the electoral trends of Russian-speaking Americans in recent times have changed somewhat.
“The Russian-speaking community is not that monolithic, old immigration,” says Eugene.
To vote, he will, most likely, for Donald trump, despite some peculiarities of his presidency.
“There is a difference between what he says and what he does. He says a lot different. Just look at what happened during those 4 years, and I like it. I like his foreign policy, I like that he had not started any wars, as promised. I love that it’s the issue with Iran, though not decided yet, but reassured him,” says Eugene.
Professor of political science at George Mason University in Washington, Eric Shiryaev says that in addition to the memory of the Soviet past in electoral preferences of Russian-speakers in the US is influenced by local socio-demographic factors, including age and education are of primary importance.
“The identification process is to ensure that you behave in the same way how people behave around you. If a young man born and raised in the U.S., is at the University, around 80% vote for Democrats, it is likely that he will vote for the Democrats,” say Eric.
At the same time, some of the immigrants who left their homeland for political reasons and is successfully assimilated in the United States, often take a conservative position.
Although the electoral trends of Russian-speaking immigrants in the US in recent time change, experts predict that the majority of immigrants from the Soviet Union is not yet ready to change their political preferences, and in November 2020, it will still support the Republicans.
