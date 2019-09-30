Russian special forces landed in Norway and conducted a reconnaissance — media
Russian special forces landed on the island of Spitsbergen, they were also seen in mainland Norway, but under the guise of civilians. We will remind, in the autumn of this year Russia conducts large-scale exercises.
About the war on Svalbard AldriMer reports the edition with reference to sources in the Norwegian intelligence service and NATO.
According to sources, the Russian military has studied critical infrastructure and conducted reconnaissance on the ground.
As reports the edition, information the Norwegian side provided the military Alliance, which carried out in this area razvedchika from the air.
It is assumed that Russian special forces were in Norway in the framework of the military exercises of the Northern fleet of Russia. The Ministry of defence of Norway has not commented on the appearance on the territory of the country by foreign troops.
Later Telegram channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost” reported that the Russian Embassy in Oslo called fake article Norwegian edition of the Russian special forces on the territory of korolevstva.
Note, in the framework of large-scale military exercises of the armed forces in the annexed Crimea and along the border with Ukraine is about 82 thousand Russian soldiers. These figures were announced in the General staff of the Armed forces of Ukraine.
In particular, in Russian-annexed Crimea Russia has deployed long-range supersonic missile-bomber Tu-22M3 is designed to defeat sea and ground targets at a distance of 2200 km from the ground based guided missiles and aviation bombs.
And in the Rostov region, 15 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, noticed a large column of military vehicles.
