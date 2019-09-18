Russian stars took to the picket in support of convicted Ustinov (photo)
In Moscow at a building of administration of the President of Russia began a mass rally in support of the actor Pavel Ustinov, whom the court sentenced to 3.5 years in a General regime colony, alleged that the actor dislocated his shoulder the OMON officer.
In a single picket was attended by colleagues Ustinov, famous actors, Directors and just care about the Russians. First the building had a actor Alexander PAL with a poster “Freedom to Pavel Ustinov”. It is also supported colleagues Nikita Kukushkin, Nikita Efremov, actress Love Aksenov and Alexander Bortech, singer Maria Totibadze and many others.
On the street, people lined up 200 people wanting to take part in the protest and support, in their opinion, an innocent actor. To the area continue to arrive people.
We will remind, Pavel Ustinov was detained August 3, during a rally in Moscow. The video of the arrest shows the police approach to the actor who was standing near the entrance to the subway, knock him to the ground and beaten with batons.
On 16 September a court in Moscow has sentenced Paul to 3.5 years in prison, which caused a wave of indignation in the network. To protect the actor became a star of show business, they called the sentence a flagrant outrage, and expressed support for the actor, announcing the flash mob. He was joined by Ksenia Sobchak, Kristina Asmus, Elizaveta Boyarskaya, Sergey Lazarev, Sergey Shnurov, Maxim Galkin, Maxim Vitorgan and others.
The lawyer condemned Dmitry Cheshkov believes that such actions can positively affect the progress of the case and the appeal against sentence.
don’t be afraid of the power and to fight for their rights.
