Russian student brutally murdered with his peers: the first details of the incident
In Balashikha missing 15-year-old schoolgirl, which is then found dead in an abandoned building. Recently in Russia, a wave of brutal and bizarre crimes. Police detained the suspect — age girls. About it reports a press-service of the Central Board of the TFR in the Moscow region.
A high school student with a fatal head injury found on 2 October. The suspect is a teenager of 15 years, who went with a schoolgirl in parallel classes.
On the evening of 1 October, the girl was gone from his home in the village Black and never came back. The next day she was found dead.
According to the boy, he decided to kill a friend because of the conflict. The detainee admitted his guilt during interrogation. Now the investigation will go to court with the petition for custody of the teenager into custody.
