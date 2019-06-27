Russian student upset about the refusal for a visa (PHOTO)

A Russian student who was invited to present his research at an upcoming scientific conference in Canada, said that her visa was unfairly rejected.

Marina Dubova was ready for the conference on the cognitive science and artificial intelligence in Montreal next month, but recently she was informed that her visa application was rejected.

Canadian officials said they are not convinced that it will return to your home country after the visit because she has no children, she does not own property in the country and has limited employment.

She said that friends and colleagues warned her to even try it not worth it, told her that single women without children are often denied for these reasons. But she as a student of the faculty of cognitive science this very important conference, which is the most important in this area of interest in terms of collaboration and familiarity with the research of her colleagues from other countries.

Dubov believes that the fact that she is from Russia – a country that has a lot of diplomatic tensions with Western countries is the main reason for the rejection of her application.

“People with higher education, wishing to build a career, not going to stay where it is illegal. It is very frustrating to have to explain it over and over again”.

Her case is not unique.

With the publication of his story in social networks, Dubov had received a long series of comments from other scientists and students from around the world who also encountered visa problems while trying to attend conferences in the U.S. and Canada. Some of them were rejected, others complained that the response came too late, and they don’t have time to get to their desired activities.

Many shared her dissatisfaction with the fact that people from some countries have more extensive control by canadian visa officials.

“I think it is very, very unfair that many people limit their opportunities just because they were born in the wrong country.”

The representative of the immigration Department said that decisions on visas are made individually in each particular case, and if denied, it is because he or she does not meet the requirements, not only because of his or her country of origin.

According to the official, the political instability in the country may be a factor in determining the right to a visa, but in General all applications are evaluated by the same standard.

But the new frustration at the refusal of visas for scientific conferences continue to occur.

In March, the number of delegates planning to participate in the conference of International Association for research in Toronto faced with such a number of refusals for visas and delays in processing, this caused a protest from the participants. The Association will allocate the $15,000 in partial compensation of losses to participants who have lost money as a result of visa problems.

Ed Schatz, a political science Professor at the University of Toronto, attended the conference and said that the number of absent participants due to visa issues “significantly influenced the discussion.”

For many years he had dealt with similar cases when a visiting scientist was denied entry to Canada to attend conferences, especially those from developing countries and countries that do not have reliable consular services.

Schatz said it is a major deterrent for those who are trying to organize and ensure a diversity of voices and experience at academic conferences in Canada.

“If Canada is going to host this conference, and I really think we need it because we need to be on the cutting edge of science and research, we need to find a way to solve this problem, because it is a serious deterrent and a strong disappointment for the organizers and participants.”

Mathieu’s Wife, the press Secretary of the Minister of immigration Ahmed Hussen, said that their Department understands that in conferences and other scientific events should be involved leaders in their respective fields. According to him, the Department is committed to working with the organisers to facilitate the issue of entry documents.

But he also noted that visa decisions are based on specific facts submitted by the claimants in each case and that these decisions are made regardless of the political or Ministerial participation in accordance with canadian immigration law.

In the UK, the cases of refusals to grant visas for visiting scientists has led to accusations of institutional racism and discrimination, the result of which was initiated by a parliamentary investigation.