Russian students have graduated from universities in the UK can get a work visa and stay in the country after graduation (PHOTOS)

Foreign students, including from Russia, will be able to stay in the UK for two years after graduation with a work visa. With this initiative for graduates to extend the period during which they can remain in the country to find work, was made by the home office.

The new rules will take effect for students beginning their studies at the bachelor degree or above from 2020. After a two-year visa they can apply for long-term work visa.

As noted by the BBC Russian service, this step cancels the decision of former interior Minister Theresa may of 2012, which forced foreign students to leave the country four months after graduation. After 2012 the number of foreign students in the UK greatly reduced.

Now the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Russophile with Russian roots, said that as a result of changes to the rules, foreign students will be able to “reach their potential” and to start a career in the UK.

Joseph Johnson, who last week resigned as Junior Minister for universities and science, argued for the extension of visa after graduation. In April, he introduced an amendment to the immigration law providing for a two-year work visas.

However, as the BBC notes, there are those who do not agree with this decision: for example, campaign group Migration Watch has called this a “retrograde” step. Her head Alp Mehmet believes that the decision may lead to the fact that the country will have a lot of unclaimed foreign graduates.

However, the Minister of education Gavin Williamson is confident that foreign students are able to make a significant cultural and economic contribution, and their presence brings only benefit the country.

Under the new policy, restrictions on the number of students visas will not. They will enable graduates to apply for jobs regardless of their skills or subject that they studied. As stated in the government, one of the goals was to attract talented graduates in such disciplines as mathematics, engineering, and technology.

This step enthusiastically welcomed the organization “UK Universities”, which are 130 higher education institutions. There is already preparing for the decline in enrolments from the EU in the case of “brekzita”.

Alastair Jarvis, Executive Director “of UK Universities”, said that the previous visa regime has put the UK in “unfavourable conditions of competition” in the recruitment of foreign students. Now, in his opinion, universities in the UK will become “the first choice of school” for foreign students. “The evidence suggests that foreign students make a significant positive social in Britain, as well as economic contribution to 26 billion pounds,” says Jarvis.

In turn, the head of Migration Watch, Alp Mehmet says this is a foolish step that will lead to the fact that “foreign graduates with diplomas are the goods on the shelves to spread out”. “Our universities attract a record number of foreign students, so there is no need to devalue a student visa, turning it into a way to get a job here,” said Mehmet.

Last year in the British universities enrollment of about 460 thousand foreign students, not counting those who lived in the EU. The government intends to increase this number to 600 thousand over the next 10 years.