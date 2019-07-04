Russian tales and concert trumpeter Valery Ponomarev: how to spend a weekend in new York (5-7 July)
What: Interactive exhibition about the color
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July.
Where: Color Factory 251 Spring Street New York, NY 10013
Read more: This interactive exhibition was designed and launched to help visitors find fun and interesting details about the flowers. On an area of almost 7 square kilometers, you can explore the 16 rooms, which presents fascinating exhibits.
Another feature of the exhibition is that all visitors can be photographed without the phone, on request at the entrance will give a special card to scan at certain points, which will be made to send a photo directly to your email. It offers a lot of surprises and gifts.
Cost: $0-38.
What: Exhibition dedicated to Leonard Cohen
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July.
Where: The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128
Read more: Exhibition of Leonard Cohen’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to the imagination and the legacy of an influential singer, songwriter and writer. The exhibition includes the work of several international artists, inspired by the style of Cohen, video projection, showing your own drawings Cohen, and innovative multimedia gallery where visitors can hear the songs of Cohen in performance of famous musicians such as Lou doillon., Feist, Moby, Ragnar Kjartansson and Richard reed parry.
Cost: $18.
What: an Evening of modern dance at Bryant Park
When: Friday, July 5, from 18:00.
Where: Bryant Park, New York 10018
Read more: Every Friday from June 14 to July 5, at Bryant Park offers free dance show. Every time guests will be entertained by different performers of modern dance.
July 5, the visitors will perform with David Dorfman Dance, The Francesca Harper Project and URBAN/TRIBE.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian folk tales and folklore for children
When: Saturday, July 6 from 11:00.
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites children to enjoy classic folk tales and folklore, favorite songs, and also participate in games and other entertainment.
Cost: Free.
What: the biggest festival in the Bronx
When: Saturday, July 6 from 11:00.
Where: Governor Smith Playground 335 East 152nd Street, The Bronx, NY 10451
Read more: Big Bronx Festival is a daylong multicultural event. All offers live performances, music, car show, various games and lots of delicious treats. This event is perfect for family holidays.
Cost: Free.
What: Warm Up Party at MoMA
When: Saturday, July 6 from 12:00.
Where: MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
More info: This is one of the best parties of the city — great food and drinks, well-known DJs and musicians from around the world.
Parties are held every Saturday in July and August, and in total they will perform more than 75 famous musicians. During the party visitors will also be able to watch held in the Museum exhibition.
View the list of presenters on the site.
Cost: $11-22.
What: free test preparation for U.S. citizenship
When: Saturday, July 6 from 12:30.
Where: Dyker Library 8202 13th Ave. (@ 82nd St.) Brooklyn, NY 11228
Read more: Library in Brooklyn invites all who are preparing to become a U.S. citizen, for a free consultation experts on the naturalization process. Visitors also have the opportunity to interact with immigrants who have already been through this process and became an American citizen.
Cost: Free.
What: a Concert of Russian jazz trumpeter Valery Ponomarev
When: Saturday, July 6 from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to a free concert of Russian jazz trumpeter Valery Ponomarev.
Valery Ponomarev, a jazz trumpeter, who lived, studied and worked in Moscow, and in 1973 emigrated to the United States, where he achieved recognition.
Played in the famous ensemble of the Jazz Messengers, with whom they recorded 11 albums.
As of 2010, Valery Ponomarev 8 solo albums, released mostly by Reservoir Music label.
He currently tours the world with his Universal Language ensemble.
Cost: Free.
What: Cinema under the stars/’Bumblebee’
When: Saturday, 6 July from 20:30.
Where: Gorman Playground, 25th Ave. & 84th St, East Elmhurst, NY 11369
Read more: the Movie “Bumblebee” tells about the events that preceded the events of the franchise “transformers”. On the planet Cybertron, there is a war between two races of transformers — the cruel Decepticons and the peaceful Autobots. After the fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime sends Bi-127 was found on the planet Earth to build a base there. Finally, he says that Bi-127 defended this planet from the Decepticons.
Cost: Free.
What: Walk on glowing bikes
When: Friday, 7 July from 20:30.
Where: Grand Army Plaza Grand Army Plaza Brooklyn, NY
More info: This will be a leisurely stroll on one of the bikes that will be lit. The route is about 5 kilometers and is suitable for cyclists of all ages. For participation it is enough just to equip your Bicycle glow sticks or other multi-colored lighting fixtures.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]