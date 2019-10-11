Russian tennis player was not allowed Yastremsky in the semifinals of the tournament in China (video)
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, which occupies the 23rd place in the women’s world ranking, failed to reach the semifinals of the Chinese tournament in Tianjin with a prize Fund of 500 thousand dollars.
Our compatriot, met with the 22-year-old Russian Veronica Kudermetova (45-I), which informed the official tournaments do not overlap. In the first set of Dayana took the lead, but then lost five consecutive games put her in a difficult position, which led to a given set. Unfortunately, to rectify the situation Yastremsky failed and in the end, the Ukrainian lost in two sets 4:6, 0:6.
An impressive display as Kudermetova seals the win!
Defeating Yastremska 6-4, 6-0 to book her place in the @TianjinOpen semifinal! pic.twitter.com/aaTKipcnxL
— WTA (@WTA) October 11, 2019
Add that Yastremsky earned for participation in the tournament 8 898 dollars.
.
