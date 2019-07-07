Russian tourists killed riding a truck: photos and details of emergency
In Russia the driver of the truck lost control and got in an accident that killed and injured tourists, which buntovschiki ride. We will remind, in Kiev, the truck ran over the pedestrian, he died.
According to Russian media, the incident occurred near Yekaterinburg July 7 at 00:15 local time on a 44 kilometer of the highway Karpinsk-Kytlym.
According to preliminary data, 51-year-old fuel truck driver was driving for a top-up technology for the extraction of rocks in the village Kytlym. On his way he was stopped by a group of tourists and asked for a ride. He agreed and allowed about 7 tourists to climb on the tank.
On a section of road the driver has not coped with management and moved down in a ditch. From hitting fuel is spilled, caught fire followed by an explosion. Killing 3 people. The driver and at least five people were injured and burns of varying severity and were hospitalized immediately.
