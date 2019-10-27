Russian TV channel announced the launch of a reality show in the monastery
October 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the Russian TV channel “Spas” has announced the launch of reality show “the Island”, where participants will have a month to live in the Nilo-Stolobenskaya desert at lake Seliger as novices. About says on the website of the channel.
As noted the shooting of the reality show will start in November. At the moment, “Saved” is looking for heroes. “For the first time on television. Reality away from the world. Know yourself and the world of monastic life. Be one of the volunteers,” — said in the announcement on the website of the channel.
The TV channel “Spas” belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church.