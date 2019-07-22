Russian TV channel cut out of a Hollywood blockbuster catchy phrase about Ukrainians (video)

Monday, July 22, the radio station “Moscow speaking” reported that the Russian STS channel censored the popular Hollywood blockbuster “the Italian job” (The Italian Job) with mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the eponymous British paintings 1969.

Russian television decided to not remove the nudity, or any violent scene. It is not also about the promotion of homosexuality or drugs that recently Russian law. Guide STS was confused by one phrase said by a character named Skinny Pete.

He was talking on the phone with the main character Charlie Croker (mark Wahlberg). In the original pronounces these words: “If there’s one thing I know, it’s never to mess with mother nature, mother in-laws and, mother freaking Ukrainians”. In different versions of translation of the movie on Russian language, it often sounds like this: “If something I know is that you cannot go against mother nature, mother in law and fucking Ukrainians”.

In the version of the STS, shown on the evening of 16 July, Skinny Pete was succinct: “I learned long ago not to go against nature, against mother-in-law”. Then the phrase ends and starts talking, Charlie Croker.

STS has not yet commented on the situation.

