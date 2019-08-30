Russian woman drowned in a pool of Turkey and went into a coma (PHOTO)

Loading...

19-year-old tourist from Moscow drowned in the pool amusement Park in the Turkish Alanya and went into a coma, according to eyewitnesses in social networks. They say recalls “Interfax”.

It is noted that the incident occurred in a water amusement Park Sealanya Sea Park. The girl swam in the mask in the pool with exotic fish and began to choke. According to witnesses, the mother of the Russians did not immediately notice what happened. When the woman rose from the pool, she was already unconscious.

“Rescuers of the Park tried to revive her, do CPR and heart massage, but unfortunately, it was obvious that no one can’t do,” said one of the nearby tourists. She added that an ambulance arrived in 15 minutes. According to the data from social networks, now Russia is in a coma in critical condition.

The report notes that an examination of the records from surveillance cameras revealed that all the videos for that day deleted. Therefore, the relatives of the girl are trying to find witnesses who could take photos or video at the moment. According to TV channel Ren TV, the girl was brought from Turkey to Russia, she is in intensive care.

18 Aug girl from St. Petersburg pulled into the pipe at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool in Bodrum. She was urgently hospitalized and was in critical condition, August 28 the girl died in the hospital. In fact the incident a criminal case was initiated, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation stated that it would provide all necessary assistance in organizing the repatriation of the girl’s body and “will continue to closely monitor the progress of the investigation of the incident.”

Another 16-year-old Russian has died in Turkey after he was hospitalized with suspected appendicitis. The girl’s parents claim that doctors at first did not give her assistance, put the wrong diagnosis, and seized part of the internal organs supposedly for sale. The clinic tries to rescue the girl it was impossible.