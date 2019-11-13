Russian woman on her knees asked Medvedev to solve a problem with hot water: network shocked him…
Altai village of Sannikovo visited Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is known to many embarrassments. Before him fell to his knees Tatiana Katukina, the invalid of II group, which had asked. About it reports “Snob“.
“I am tired of walking on all instances! I the invalid of the second group, addressed to all authorities. We have three years of no hot water, “—said Medvedev Katukina on his knees. Also wanted to appeal to the Governor of the Altai territory Viktor Tomenko, but to him it was not allowed.
Dmitry Medvedev said in passing that he heard the complaint and told the villagers: “But, nevertheless, development will. That said, with your head, will do then, perhaps, a sports complex. Write an application“.
One breakthrough is needed, the second development will be. 20 years in power is not enough for both pic.twitter.com/UGaPk4rUpQ
— Peskov mustache (@Sandy_mustache) on 13 November 2019.
The network has responded to numerous comments:
