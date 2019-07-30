Russian world Boxing champion in the light heavyweight division was removed from the plane because of harassment to a woman
Sergey Kovalev
Winner of light heavyweight champion of the world Boxing organization (WBO), the Russian Sergey Kovalev was seen for violation of the rules of conduct on Board the aircraft, for which he was removed from the flight, according to The Athletic.
The incident occurred on Board the aircraft, performing a domestic flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles. Before takeoff one of the passengers complained to the airline staff Kovalev, who was sitting nearby. According to her, the boxer grabbed her hand and kissed it, and threw her into the money.
The woman said that not feeling safe.
As a result, the staff of the liner contacted the services of the airport, and Kovalev was removed from the flight.
