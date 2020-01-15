Russian world champion under version WBA were caught for doping
Alexander Besputin
Undefeated Russian boxer Alexander Besputin (14-0, 9 KOs) passed a positive doping test after his fight for the vacant title of “regular” WBA champion in the Welterweight division against Rajab Butaev, which took place in Monaco on 30 November last year, according to championat.com.
In a doping sample Russians had found a prohibited substance lilandra (LGD-4033).
Liandra is a selective androgen receptor modulator and helps to increase muscle mass. The drug in its action is similar to anabolic steroids but has fewer side effects.
We would add that the Besputin performs under the auspices of the promotion company-Bob Arum – Top Rank.
Alexander Besputin and Vasyl Lomachenko
The besputin is in a warm relationship with the Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko, who were often in his fights.