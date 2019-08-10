Russian wrestler with drugs was in the hospital who od’d
August 10, 2019
In Syktyvkar the head of the local branch of the public organization “City without drugs” Andrey Markov was in the hospital with an overdose. It is reported by REN TV, citing the press service of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the Republic of Komi.
According to TV channel, 37-year-old public figure has used an overdose of a synthetic drug and was taken to the hospital with severe intoxication. Specifies that the assigned administrative detention for four days.
