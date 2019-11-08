Russian writer called Stalin’s repression “gorgeous”, made a horrific statement
Russian writer Alexander Prokhanov made a cynical statement about the “Stalinist repression”.
“Repression — they’re beautiful, right? They are gorgeous, and you too for that”, — said Prohanov in the air of “echo of Moscow”, noting that he passed on the Kolyma highway and saw where I was freezing the entire steps along with the guards.
“They were mining gold. They mined gold, and this gold did not make necklaces, did hours for 200 thousand dollars, are worn on the wrists of our… Of them did crowns. This gold was for the purchase of factories, engineers, and technologies. It was also a gold victory. And so these martyrs, the martyrs of Kolyma, they are in their completely unnatural, tragic being worked again in the 45th year“, — said Prohanov.
Recall that in this year of Yuri Dude made a documentary film “Kolyma — the birthplace of our fear,” which the network looked about 18 million Internet users. In the film there is an interview with the daughter of designer Sergey Korolev, who was sent to Kolyma. Tells about other camps, for example about the writer Varlam Shalamov and actor Georgy Zhzhenov. Efim Shifrin in the film tells the story of his repressed father. Told the story of the family and satirist Yefim Shifrin, and was attacked.
