Russian “Yandex” could crack the canadian intelligence services (PHOTO)

Reuters reported that it became aware of the hacking Russian system “Yandex” Western intelligence agencies in 2018. Media refers to 4 of their source.

It is reported that the attack took place in the fall of 2018. Rein, rare malware that was used by hackers, used by special services of the USA, Canada, UK and New Zealand. It is therefore possible that the burglary was of the Canadians.

Access to the system “Yandex” the hackers had at least a few weeks, according to the Agency. The company said that all the attacks were neutralized.

There is a version according to which the aim of the attack was a group of developers of Yandex or receiving the technical information about how the company verifies user accounts. That is, theoretically, hackers could impersonate them and obtain personal information.

The company confirmed that the hack was, but it almost immediately neutralized.