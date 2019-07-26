Russians childhood preparing for life in prison: videofact

In Russia published a book for children in which the authors answer different questions including an explanation of how to survive in prison.

“Videofact. Children’s literature prepares the young generation of Russians to adulthood. Without the Maidan and other non-ferrous technologies asprochaliko of the state Department!” — wrote in his Twitter Vіtаuskаs, posted on the network example of “creativity.”

As previously reported “FACTS”, the Minister of education of the Republic of Khakassia (Russia) Larisa Gamasutra during the TV broadcast, which discussed the situation of education in the region, said that the play “Woe from wit” was written by Alexander Radishchev (spoiler — Alexander Griboyedov). .

