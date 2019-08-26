Russians suspected of custom-made political murder in Berlin
In Berlin arrested 49-year-old Russian, who is accused of killing 40-year-old Georgian citizen Zelimkhan khangoshvili. It is reported by Spiegel Online, citing sources.
Zelimkhan khangoshvili was shot on August 24 in the Berlin district of Moabit. The criminal shot him in the head. The suspect is 49-year-old native of Chechnya, he was detained.
German investigators are considering a variety of reasons, but most likely I think the version of “professionally planned custom-made murder”.They do not exclude that it may be involved in the Russian special services, in particular, the GRU.
According to Spiegel, khangoshvili was considered a confidant of law enforcement bodies of Georgia and helped “in the fight against the Russian influence” in the region.
According to the publication, khangoshvili took part in the second Chechen war and was a field commander in 2001-2005. Later he worked in the anti-terrorist Department of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Georgia.
It was also reported on the brutal murder in Berlin 24-year-old Ukrainian, who came to work. On suspicion in murder was detained her German employer.
