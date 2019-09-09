Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively are donated to needy children two million dollars
The couple wanted to keep it a secret but failed
Suddenly it became known that the actors donated $ 2 million to the Organization on human rights and decided to mention it.
However, the Fund has decided to publicly thank the actors.
Reynolds and lively and gave the money to the legal defense Fund of the NAACP and education and the Centre for the rights of immigrant children, which helps children separated from their parents by the border of the United States. The actors say they decided to do everything possible to help the needy and the work of these organizations really means so much to them.