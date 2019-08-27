Ryan Reynolds congratulated Blake lively happy birthday, and shared her bad photo
Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively stand out from other star couples his love of mutual causticities in the network. This Sunday the star of “Deadpool” congratulated his pregnant wife happy birthday and published a series of unsuccessful, but touching images.
Yesterday the star of “the Shallows,” turned 32. Fans and friends of 42-year-old Ryan had a lot of fun, when he saw any family photos he chose for touching congratulations Blake happy birthday. Either the actor carefully preparing for congratulation in advance, or just like to save pictures lovely is not the time blinks, turns away or says. Note that the Reynolds the photos looks great.
Happy birthday, Blake,
— wrote the actor.
In the comments to the post star couple congratulated Gigi Hadid, Finn Wolfhard, Zazie Bitts, Millie Bobby brown, DAX Sheppard, and many others. Sama Blake has not yet responded to the touching gesture on the part of the husband, but it’s possible that she’ll take revenge.
Ryan and Blake married in 2012, and during this time the couple had a lot of time to play a trick on each other on the network. In 2017 Reynolds posted a very bad picture of my wife and signed it with the hashtag #betfilter.
Lovely retaliated on Father’s Day:
From that day, as we had our baby, I knew in my heart that you, most likely, father.