Ryan Reynolds congratulated the spouse by publishing bad photos
Well-known canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is congratulated by his wife, American movie star Blake lively happy birthday with the publication of not the most successful family photos. The birthday girl August 25, turned 32.
Ryan Reynolds turned out to be not a supporter of the beautiful or romantic greetings, which are in their majority representatives of the acting profession. He could make spectacular photos of the wife and to accompany him touching post, however, did all in his characteristic manner. Reynolds has published a selection of images which depicted his wife is not at its best, and modestly wrote to his wife: “happy birthday, Blake”. Traditions show similar photo with his wife, the artist beginning in 2017, when released a shot where he is seen perfectly, and his wife is visible only a small part of the face and chest. Wife responded that her husband’s birthday published the picture, which flaunts Ryan Gosling, and consider the birthday child is almost impossible.
Numerous subscribers Reynolds, which has more than 32 million, joined in the congratulations idol. Fans of the actor and wish his wife great happiness and great love.
By the way, Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively are raising two daughters. In may, the couple announced about the pregnancy of the actress. The appearance of the heir to the light expected in the coming weeks. Blake lively have not appeared in his account on the social network Instagram, fans are sure that she is totally absorbed in preparing for the upcoming event.