Ryanair resumed flights from Italy to Ukraine
Ryanair restores its activity in Ukraine
In the coming days, Ryanair will expand its route network from Italy to Ukraine up to 11 areas in which you plan to perform 28 flights per week.
Irish Ryanair made its first regular flight from Italy to Ukraine. In Borispol airport Kiev aircraft arrived from Bergamo, reports avianews.com Monday, July 6.
Provided that today Ryanair scheduled flights from Rome to Kiev from Bologna to Lviv, from Bergamo and Bologna to Odessa from Bergamo to Kharkov. The actual carrier will deliver the purchased in 2019 the airline Air Malta.
“For passengers, nothing will change – they as before will be able to get the same services on the same terms offered by Ryanair. The translation of the fleet in the Maltese certificate is made for the optimization of staff costs in the framework of the strategy of diversification of activity”, – stated in the message.
In the coming days, Ryanair will expand its route network from Italy to Ukraine up to 11 areas in which the carrier plans to operate 28 flights per week.
Recall, June 22 Ryanair resumed flights to Ukraine after a long pause due to pandemic coronavirus. First in Kiev, flew the plane from Madrid.
Earlier it was reported that in Greece detained a group of Ukrainians who arrived in Athens by plane Ryanair.
korrespondent.net