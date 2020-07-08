Ryanair will launch five routes from Lviv to Italy
Photo: DPA
Ryanair restores its activity in Ukraine
Ryanair will perform flights from Lviv to Bari, Naples, Palermo, Turin and Treviso airport near Venice with a frequency of twice a week.
Irish Ryanair has announced the launch of five new routes in 2021 between Ukraine and Italy in addition to the already announced 11 lines. It is reported avianews.com.
Stated that all four new destinations will be operated from Lviv summer of 2021, which will take effect from the end of March.
Ryanair intends to operate flights to Bari, Naples, Palermo, Turin and Treviso airport near Venice with a frequency of twice a week.
Also low-cost next year is going to increase the frequency of flights on already existing routes from Lviv to Bergamo and Rome with two to four times a week.
Recall that in early July, Ryanair launched 11 routes between Ukraine and Italy with a total frequency of 28 flights per week with the permission of the aviation regulator ENAC Italy.
The route network includes flights from Kiev to Bergamo, Catania, Bologna, Rome, Odessa and Lviv to Bergamo, Bologna and Rome, from Kharkov to Bergamo.
In connection with the announcement of new destinations the airline has announced the sale of tickets from 799 UAH for one way flights between Ukraine and Italy that will run until the end of may 2021.
Before purchasing tickets passengers should take into account existing and possible limitations to entry into Italy for citizens of Ukraine and third countries.
korrespondent.net