Rye bread and buckwheat: what food do our immigrants in the United States
After emigrating to the United States, many former citizens of Russia face the problem of supply. Americans prefer fast food and other junk food, which many people suffer from excess weight and obesity. Feed author Ruso Turisto on “Yandex.Zen” talks about what usual our people and products difficult to obtain in the States.
Catering
The main problem is the low quality of raw materials. The US believes the global capital of GMO products. Therefore, immigrants are encouraged to cook and to refuse visits to restaurants and cafes. Almost in every dish, add a variety of flavor enhancers, monosodium glutamate.
1. Bread (rye)
Rye bread – primordially Russian product. It is produced from rye flour from the 10th century.
A wide variety of baked goods. In the United States are very hard to get even regular wheat bread.
2. Coffee
A real tasty coffee shortage in America. Espresso not found in the entire state. Some fast food restaurants are coffee machines. But they are rarely used as intended. The drink is tasteless. It is also difficult to find loose tea Americans tend to be packaged of the packaging.
3. Cottage cheese (grained)
In America cheese is made from soft cheese. This product has a pronounced milky taste. Therefore, in stores you will not find the usual cheese, the grainier. You can buy cottage cheese and cream cheese.
4. Fresh juice
Instead of juices, US residents consume a variety of carbonated beverages. Sold while packaged juices are of high quality. But freshly squeezed juice is not to be found even in hotel or restaurant.
5. Buckwheat
In Russia, buckwheat is very popular. This is due to the following factors:
- low cost;
- the speed of cooking;
- versatility.
In America and European countries instead of buckwheat eat other grains.
6. Berries
In the United States rarely seen in the sale of gooseberries, strawberries and currants. Many berries grow on the territory of the state (North and South America). But they are not popular among residents.
7. Drying (with poppy seeds)
Drying is a popular product of Russian cuisine. In Russia tea from a samovar and drank it with crackers. In the United States are sold bagels is one of analogues of bakery products. These crackers with poppy seeds or bagels in America is not found.
The original column published in the blog Ruso Turisto on “Yandex.Zen”
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com
